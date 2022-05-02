The best spring deals you can shop at Amazon, Nordstrom, Samsung and Macy's

Get amazing seasonal savings with the best spring deals at Samsung, Tory Burch, Nordstrom and more.

We're welcoming the month of May with a whole new batch of ways to shop smart. Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day or looking to update your smartphone, there are plenty of deals and sales to help you get your hands on top-rated products for wallet-friendly prices. Look no further, as we've found the best spring deals to score right now!

Today, you'll find the best deals on stylish Coach handbags and trendy Our Place pans. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop.

All the best deals and sales to shop today

Save up to 35% on annual memberships

Save big during this rare MasterClass sale

Gift your mom online cooking classes or singing lessons with a MasterClass membership. The online learning service is hosting a rare Mother's Day sale now through Monday, May 9 that features two of its three annual memberships for up to 35% off.

Shop the MasterClass Mother's Day sale

Save 25% on purses and wallets

Shop this Michael Kors Mother's Day sale to save 25% off purses.

Through Monday, May 9, Michael Kors is offering 25% off stylish Mother's Day gifts including handbags and accessories at checkout. Consider the Michael Michael Kors Marilyn small color-block saffiano leather crossbody bag, currently marked down to $193.50 from $258 when you use coupon code 25FORMOM at checkout.

Shop the Michael Kors sale

Save 20% sitewide

Shop the Brooklinen sale to save 20% on the Luxe Core Sheet Set—our overall top pick for best bed sheets.

Pick up a new set of cozy sheets during Brooklinen's Birthday sale. Through Wednesday, May 4, you can save 20% sitewide, including deep discounts on sheet and towel sets. The Brooklinen Luxe core sheet set is our top pick for best sateen bed sheets and best bed sheets, so now is a great time to get them for $143.20 in queen size thanks to the sale's 20% discount.

Shop the Brooklinen Birthday sale

Save $40 on our favorite DNA testing kit

Save $40 on our favorite DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA

Now through Sunday, May 8, shop the AncestryDNA Mother's Day sale and snag the standard AncestryDNA kit for $59—that's $40 off the usual $99 price tag. We chose the AncestryDNA testing kit as the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results.

Shop the AncestryDNA Mother's Day sale

Shop for Mother's Day gifts for less than $25

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8 and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, Macy's has you covered. The retailer is offering numerous handbags, home essentials, beauty products and more at great low prices. There's the Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Frother, typically listed for $239.05 but now on sale for 25% off at $179.95. There's also the MAC Glow Play Lip Balm, on sale for 20% off its $19 list price down to $15.20.

Shop the Macy's Mother's Day Gift Finder sale

Save up to $130

Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can save as much as $130 across their first four deliveries.

Shop the Green Chef sale

Get up to 70% off

Looking for an on-trendy crossbody? This Coach Outlet favorite is sure to please.

Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Treat mom to a trendy Coach handbag during the epic friends and family sale happening now. Save up to 70% on purses and wallets, plus when you buy a bag, you can get a wallet for 20% off.

Shop Coach Outlet

Save up to 74% on outdoor clothes and gear

Save up to 74% off at REI right now.

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, head outside with some comfortable threads available at great prices. REI is currently hosting its Spring Savings event through today, May 2 with savings of up to 74% on everything from running shoes to children's bikes. You can stay stylish in the sun with a pair of Suncloud Slant polarized sunglasses, typically listed for $79.99 but now selling for $20.73 thanks to a $59.26 price cuts.

Shop the REI Spring Savings event

Save up to 50% on sale items

Save up to 50% on sale items at Wayfair. Shop outdoor patio furniture, rugs, bedding and more

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale ended Thursday, April 28 but there are still tons of home and kitchen markdowns you can shop right now. The customer-favorite retailer has deep discounts to help you refresh your home for less, including price cuts on furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair sale

Save up to 50%

If you feel a bit unprepared for outdoor fun this spring, we got you covered. This REI Outlet sale has everything you need to kick off spring on the right foot. Right now, REI Outlet is marking down even more of their already-reduced prices on a variety of popular items. The sale features up to 50% off tons of most-wanted products, including packs and bags, climbing gear, shoes and more.

Shop the REI Outlet sale

Get up to $1,250 off mattress and sleep bundles

If you're looking to upgrade your home sleep setup, we can recommend Casper mattresses for their cushy feeling and affordable prices. During Casper's Mother's Day sale, you can save up to $1,250 on mattress and sleep bundles and give mom the gift of a good night's sleep.

Shop the Casper Mother's Day sale

Save on outdoor clothes and accessories

Adventuring this summer? Huckberry has a huge selection of outdoor gear on sale today, including jackets, pants, boots and more. You can pick up cozy crewneck sweatshirts for as low as $38.98 and save $39.02.

Shop the Huckberry sale

Save up to 65%

Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Whether you're attending a backyard wedding or a black-tie ceremony, Revolve has every wedding guest's look covered. Right now you can shop the brand's frequently refreshed sale section to save as much as 65% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Shop the Revolve sale

Save up to $200 on headphones

Sennheiser makes a variety of wireless headphones that are currently marked down for up to $200 in savings. We tried the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and were impressed by the superb sound quality and lengthy battery life. Currently marked down from $299.95 to $199.95, you snag a pair of these wireless ear bugs for a sweet low price today.

Shop the Sennheiser sale

Save 15% on your first order

Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you'll also unlock free shipping and a free tennis ball with purchases of $60 or more. Best of all, you can shop select items—like the Wild One walk kit—for a deep discount right now.

Shop the Wild One sale

Get your first 16 meals free

HelloFresh offers big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes.

Right now, you can get $155 worth of meals for free when you sign up for HelloFresh. One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get your first 16 meals for free.

Shop the HelloFresh deal

Save big on shoes, bags and clothes

Shop the spring sale at Tory Burch to save on shoes, bags, jewelry and more.

The Tory Burch spring sale is stocked with tons of clothing and accessories during its spring sale and we have the inside scoop on all the must-have items. Whether you're shopping for a Mother's Day gift or giving your closet a seasonal refresh, you can save hundreds on chic Tory Burch sneakers, bags and more for a limited time.

Shop the Tory Burch spring sale

Save up to 20% sitewide

Shop the Our Place Spring Super sale to save as much as 20% sitewide. Pick up trendy and colorful kitchen essentials today with deals on pots, pans, knives, dinnerware, glassware and more through Sunday, May 8.

Shop the Our Place Home spring sale

Save up to 65% on overstock deals and flash picks

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on seasonal spring products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Shop the Walmart sale

Shop all bikini tops and bottoms starting at $20

Whether you're traveling, spring breaking or simply dreaming of warm summer days, there's no better time than now to pick up a new swimsuit. Make a statement this summer with a trendy suit from Aerie—one of our favorite places to buy bathings suits online. Shop but one, get one bikini tops and bottoms and save as much as 60% on other warm weather must-haves.

Shop the Aerie sale

Sitewide Spring Super sale

Shop the best deals on home goods, kitchen essentials and more today at Overstock.

With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there's the Overstock Spring Super sale with offers of up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, bedding and more. You can even get home décor for as low as $6.79!

Shop the Overstock Spring Super sale

iRobot at Amazon

Save $200 on our favorite robot vacuum cleaner

Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba j7+ for just $599 today—$200.99 off the $799.99 retail price and one of the best prices we've seen this year. In testing, we found the robot vacuum had excellent navigation, good cleaning performance and picked up nearly as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week (9.35 grams, to be exact).

Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $599 (Save $200.99)

Save 20% off select candles, jewelry, sleepwear and more

Pick up a Mother's Day gift and shop deep discounts at Anthropologie. For a limited time, save 20% on furniture and home decor more during this Anthropologie sale.

Shop the Anthropologie sale

Save up to $24 on K-cup pods with code SPRINGSAVERS

Skip the Starbucks like and make barista-quality cappuccinos and macchiatos from the comfort of your own home by shopping Keurig's sale. You can get your coffee fix by saving up to $24 on K-cup pods when you use coupon code SPRINGSAVERS at checkout through Wednesday, May 4.

Shop the Keurig sale

Save up to $650 with trade-in

Apple’s just-released 2022 iPhone SE is already a wallet-friendly smartphone option starting at just $429, but right now, the phone is even more affordable thanks to an incredible trade-in discount. If you want to get your hands on the latest smart gadget you can trade in an iPhone 8 or newer to save as much as $650 on the new smartphone.

Save up to $650 on the new iPhone SE with a qualifying trade-in at Apple

Buy one, get one free

Upgrade your vision for the new season with not one, but two great new pairs of glasses for half the price. GlassesUSA is offering a buy one, get one free deal for both eyeglasses and sunglasses in honor of Mother's Day. If you're visiting GlassesUSA for the first time, you can get a coupon for 65% off your first frame purchase.

Shop GlassesUSA Buy One, Get One Free deals

Up to 40% off cookware and small appliances

Spring is here and that means it's time to clean up your house before summer 2022. If you want to make your interiors sparkle in a big way, you can shop markdowns of up to 40% on cookware, small appliances and more at Target. Better still, you can keep your little ones entertained while reorganizing your home by shopping toys up to 50% off.

Shop the Target Spring Home sale

Save 25% on men's and women's shorts

Step out of the house in style this spring by taking 25% off men's and women's shorts at Urban Outfitters for a limited time. Save on trendy mom shorts or comfortable cotton bottoms in time for summer. Better still, if you sign up for an UO UP annual membership you can save an additional 15% on every purchase.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale

Save up to 50% off furniture and home decor

Right now, save up to 50% on furniture and up to 40% off in-stock ready-to-ship items at West Elm. If you're looking to revamp your living room space, the West Elm Modern matte wood and brass coffee table has a minimalist style and is currently marked down from $849 to $424.99.

Shop the West Elm sale

A $205 markdown

Get the Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand for $205 off with this impressive bundle deal.

Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand bundle for just $264.99—$205 off the full $469.99 list price. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires. Best of all, the wood-burning fire pit truly did create a smokeless flame.

Get the Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand for $264.99 at Solo Stove (Save $205)

Get $200 in freebies with select mattress purchases

Wind down after a long day by cuddling up with a dreamy new mattress from Purple, one of our all-time favorite sleep retailers. Shop select customer-favorite mattresses to score up to $200 worth of free sleep accessories now.

Shop the Purple sale

Save on dog, cat and small pet essentials

Save big on pet toys and treats for your dog or cat right now at Chewy.

Treat your favorite fur baby to new toys and treats for less right now when you shop Chewy's selection of epic daily deals. Now through tomorrow, May 3, when you buy select dog and cat food and treats, you can get a free toy or bowl with coupon code FREEITEM.

Shop the Chewy sale

Save up to 70% on Nordstrom Made brands

Whether you want to step outside in style or stay cozy at home, Nordstrom has plenty of amazing threads on sale right now. You can score chic and cozy items including hats, shirts, pajamas, handbags and more for up to 70% off today. Enjoy the warm spring weather with the Caslon Rounded V-Neck t-shirt, typically listed for $19 but now available for as low as $13.30. If you have to hit the gym to stay fit, there's the Zella Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 leggings on sale for 40% off at $39.

Shop the Nordstrom sale

40% off summer arrivals

Our on-staff parents rave about Hanna Andersson's super-soft kids' pajamas, and, right now they're on mega sale. Get your little ones a pair of jammies they'll love by shopping the brand's Friends & Family event for 40% off right now.

Shop the Hanna Andersson Friends & Family sale

Save up to 60% sitewide

For the perfect getup that will cary your through spring in style, Banana Republic Factory has you covered. Score savings of up to 60% off your entire purchase on posh and preppy clothes right now, including tops, blazers, dresses, pants and more.

Shop the Banana Republic Factory sale

Extended: Save 25% sitewide with code REFRESH25

Brooklyn Bedding has some of the best sales on. mattresses and sleep accessories right now.

Give your sleep schedule a major refresh by shopping dreamy discounts at Brooklyn Bedding. Shop the retailer's extended Big Spring Refresh sale through tomorrow, May 3 to snag a new mattress, sheet set, pillow pair or adjustable base for a whopping 25% off when you use coupon code REFRESH25 at checkout.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Big Spring Refresh sale

Up to 75% off

Add the finishing touch to your warm weather wardrobe with a trendy purse from Kate Spade. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles, including totes, crossbodies, handbags and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale

Join now, pay later and get your first three months free

If you want to start eating healthy for the coming summer, WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) can help you meet your fitness goals. Through tonight, May 2, the health organization is offering new members and rejoining members the chance to sign up and pay $0 for the first three months of its six-month plan.

Sign up for Weight Watchers for $0 down (Save $88.85)

Save as much as $350 on mattresses

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva— and save as much as $350 on select Saatva mattresses through today, May 2. One great pick is the Saatva Classic, down from $1,695 to just $1,495 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses, this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva sale

Shop activewear specials

Save big on cult-favorite leggings from lululemon by shopping the We Made To Much section.

With warmer weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop rare savings on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now in lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Save up to $1,000

Want to try out Samsung's newest smartphone? Add the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your cart today for as little as $199.99 for the 128GB version with an eligible trade-in. On top of that $1,000 discount, shoppers will also get three months of Spotify, six months of SiriusXM Streaming and four months of YouTube Premium all for free. Meanwhile, you can get up to $700 off purchases of the Galaxy S22+ or the Galaxy S22.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $199.99 at Samsung (Save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in)

Up to 70% off

Whether you're after wedding guest dresses or casual spring looks, Free People has all your style needs covered. Right now, the on-trend retailer is offering markdowns of up to 70% on fashionable finds in its massive sale section. Included in the ongoing sale are tons of dresses, tops, pants and accessories.

Shop the Free People sale

Save up to 40% on spring must-haves

Snag huge savings on home and garden essentials during the Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale.

If you're working on a home renovation or just want to clean up your property this spring, Lowe's is offering stellar savings on everything you need to spruce up your house, outside living spaces and garden. shop the SpringFest 2022 sale to snag lawn mowers, paint, mulch, flowers and lighting fixtures for less.

Shop the Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale

Save more than 50%

If you're searching for graduation cards or Mother's Day stationery, Shutterfly is the perfect place to shop. Snag custom photo prints, calendars and photo books for up to 50% off and an extra 20% off with the coupon code YOURCHOICE.

Shop the Shutterfly sale

Get 25% off mattresses and sleep essentials

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for 25% off through today, May 2. Better still, you can also shop discounts on sheets, pillows and other sleep essentials from this quality brand.

Shop the Nectar Spring Super Savings sale

Get $10 off your first order with code SURPRISE

If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code SURPRISE to get $10 off your first order.

Shop the QVC sale

Up to 50% off and an extra 20%

Shop the best deals on cooking essentials at Sur La Table's massive kitchen sale.

Planning on cooking up some scrumptious meals this summer? Sur La Table is dishing out massive markdowns on tons of items from top kitchen brands like All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan. Through today, May 2, you can save as much as 50% on pots, pans and specialty cookware when you shop the brand's massive cookware event, plus an additional 20% off when you use the coupon code MOM20 at checkout.

Shop the Sur La Table sale

Get up to $400 off mattresses

Save up to $200 on mattresses from Leesa for a limited time.

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, on sale right now. As part of the brand's Spring Mattress sale ending tomorrow, May 3, you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,699—$200 off its list price of $1,899. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, it's also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling, making it comfy no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Get the Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)

Save up to 40%

Lo & Sons is offering incredible sitewide discounts of up to 40% ahead of Mother's Day 2022. During the sale you can snag the brand's cult-favorite travel essentials—including, backpacks, masks, wallets and duffle bags—for well under retail value.

Shop the Lo & Sons Mother's Day sale

Get up to $45 worth of cleaning supplies for free

New customers of the environmentally-conscious household product retailer who sign up for a free 60-day VIP membership trial get their choice of gift sets valued at as much as $45—and free shipping to boot. That means you can get customer-favorites like Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap, sustainable laundry sheets and compostable kitchen wipes—just for trying out the service.

Sign up for Grove Co.'s VIP membership and get a free gift set (Save $20 to $45)

Up to 50% off

Stay ready for any rough weather this season with these offers from Eddie Bauer. Not only is this brand offering up to 50% off select styles, but they're also letting shoppers take an extra 50% off clearance items using the code HIKE50 at checkout. These discounted pieces range from fleece jackets for the cold to cozy loungewear to wear at home.

Shop the Eddie Bauer sales

Save up to 50% on home essentials

HSN has plenty of stylish home essentials listed on its website and right now, and they're offering a collection of them for up to 50% off. Not only does the online outlet have a sale section with numerous fashion items, jewelry and other home items, but new shoppers can also get $10 off their first order with the promo code HELLO10.

Shop the HSN sale

Save up to 50% on jewelry for Mother's Day

Shop the best deals on Mother's Day gifts right now at Blue Nile.

For a limited time only, save up to 50% on customer-favorite jewelry from Blue Nile. Shopping for Mother’s Day? Check out Blue Nile’s sale section for beautiful gold earrings, precious stone bracelets and dazzling diamond necklaces.

Shop the Blue Nile sale

Markdowns up to 40%

Step into spring with a stylish pair of shoes from Nike. The customer-favorite retailer is offering markdowns of up to 40% on everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to sports bras and swimwear.

Shop the Nike sale

