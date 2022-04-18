The best spring deals you can shop today from Wayfair, Everlane and Solo Stove

Shop the best deals right now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

If you're looking for the best deals to shop right now, you've come to the right place. We rounded up all of the top spring sales you can check out today and the discounts are nothing short of amazing. From markdowns on earbuds and everyday essentials to fashion pieces and furniture, we did all the deal hunting for you to help stretch your dollar on tons of most-wanted products.

Today, you'll find the best deals on Everlane clothing, on-trend handbags and one of the best pairs of headphones we've ever tested. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop.

►Wayfair’s Way Day 2022: The annual sale is nearly here—shop early deals on furniture, rugs, couches and more

►Tax Day 2022: Cash in on Tax Day with food deals, free massages at Planet Fitness, Office Depot paper shredding

Save $74 at Amazon

A woman wearing AirPods against a brick wall.

Tune in to all your favorite playlists and podcasts with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, down from $249 to just $174.99 today at Amazon—one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. We think the Pros are some of the best headphones available right now thanks to their Active Noise Cancelation and customizable fit. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 at Amazon (Save $74.01)

Members can save money on gas at Sam’s Club fuel stations and the Scan & Go feature in the Sam's Club app makes it even easier.

Want to save money on gas? Snag a Sam's Club membership today and unlock discounted fuel when you fill up at the brand's nationwide members-only gas station. To start saving, sign up as a new Sam's Club member for an annual fee of $45 and get a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card to use at the warehouse—that's basically a free membership!

Get a Sam's Club membership for $45 and get a free $45 gift card

Save up to 50% on sale items

Update your backyard set up with these incredible Wayfair Way Say 2022 deals.

While Way Day 2022 may still be a few weeks away, there are already tons of home and kitchen markdowns you can shop right now at Wayfair. The customer-favorite retailer is dishing out deep discounts to help your refresh your home for less, including price cuts on furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair sale

Save up to 74% on quality cookware for a limited time only

Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.

Make restaurant-quality meals at home with chef-approved cookware and kitchen tools on sale at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale. Now through today, April 18, you can save up to 74% on All-Clad pots, pans and bakeware. If you're looking to upgrade your entire cookware collection, one great buy is the All-Clad HA1 hard-anodized nonstick 10-piece set, down from $700 to just $349.95. Ranking as our favorite nonstick cookware set, this collection of pots and pans was sleek, durable and easy to clean.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale

Save up to 25% on everything

Shop this blowout Abercrombie & Fitch sale to save a whopping 25% right now.

From must-have denim and dainty dresses and flirty bodysuits and mom shorts, Abercrombie & Fitch has everything you need to give your spring wardrobe a lift. Shop some of this season's hottest looks right now and save 25% off everything sitewide. Better still, enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more for a limited time.

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch sale

Save up to 60% off clothes and shoes

Shop the Everlane spring sale to save up to 60% on jeans, tops and more.

For a limited time, Everlane is offering up to 60% off during its big spring sale. Save on jeans, tops, shoes and more for men and women. Score these cute and colorful straight-legged jeans marked down from $98 to $68, saving you $30.

Shop the Everlane spring sale

Save 20% on sleep bundles and 15% on mattresses

Now through Monday, April 25, shop the Tuft & Needle mattress sale to save 20% on bundles, 15% on mattresses and 10% on select bedding. The Tuft & Needle Original is the best mattress in a box we’ve ever tested and you can get it in its queen size for $760.75—a $134.25 price cut from the typical price tag of $895.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Spring Refresh sale

Get an extra 40% off dresses

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress, JCPenney has you covered with stellar savings on already reduced women's dresses. Save an extra 40% on dresses when you use coupon code DRESSES8 at checkout.

Shop the JCPenney sale

Save $200 on our favorite robot vacuum cleaner

Shop at Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba j7+ for just $599 today—$200.99 off the $799.99 retail price and one of the best prices we've seen this year. In testing, we found the robot vacuum had excellent navigation, good cleaning performance and picked up nearly as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week (9.35 grams, to be exact).

Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $599 (Save $200.99)

Save on outdoor clothes and accessories

Adventuring this summer? Huckberry has a huge selection of outdoor gear on sale today, including jackets, pants, boots and more. You can pick up cozy crewneck sweatshirts for as low as $42.98 and save $35.02.

Shop the Huckberry sale

Save up to $200 on headphones

Sennheiser makes a variety of wireless headphones that are currently marked down for up to $200 in savings. We tried the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and were impressed by the superb sound quality and lengthy battery life. Currently marked down from $299.95 to $199.95, you snag a pair of these wireless ear bugs for a sweet low price today.

Shop the Sennheiser sale

Save 15% on your first order

Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you'll also unlock free shipping and a free treat sample with purchases of $60 or more. Best of all, you can shop select items—like the Wild One walk kit—for a deep discount right now.

Shop the Wild One sale

Save up to 50% on overstock deals and flash picks

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on seasonal spring products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 50%.

Shop the Walmart sale

Sitewide Black Friday level savings

Shop the best deals on home goods, kitchen essentials and more today at Overstock.

You don't need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to snag the best savings on home goods, furniture, kitchen essentials and more. Shop Overstock's Spring Black Friday sale right now to save as much as 70% across all categories. During the huge shopping event you can snag spring décor starting at just $19 and save big on plenty of best-selling patio sets.

Shop the Overstock Spring Black Friday sale

Get two free boxes of pods with coupon code FREEPODS4ME

Skip the Starbucks like and make barista-quality cappuccinos and macchiatos from the comfort of your own home by shopping Keurig's sale. Take $10 off beverage orders of $50 or more when you use coupon code BREWABUNCH at checkout through today, April 18. Or, pick up a Keurig coffee maker and get two free boxes of pods when you use coupon code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.

Shop the Keurig sale

Up to 50% off

If you're in the market for some new underwear, this Amazon deal is worth checking out. The retail giant is discounting tons of most-wanted Calvin Klein styles—including boxer briefs, bralettes, bike shorts and pajamas—right now. Shop the limited-time flash deal to save up to 50% on pieces for men, women and kids' right now.

Shop discounts on Calvin Klein apparel at Amazon

Save up to $650 with trade-in

Apple’s just-released 2022 iPhone SE is already a wallet-friendly smartphone option starting at just $429, but right now, the phone is even more affordable thanks to an incredible trade-in discount. If you want to get your hands on the latest smart gadget you can trade in an iPhone 8 or newer to save as much as $650 on the new smartphone.

Save up to $650 on the new iPhone SE with a qualifying trade-in at Apple

Up to 20% off pool floats

Frontgate is offering some of the best deals on pool floats—save up to 20% now.

Spend your summer relaxing poolside with a few new must-have floats from Frontgate. The customer-favorite retailer is offering markdowns up to 20% on pool and beach floats and plenty of other outdoor essentials. During the sale you can pick up resort-style pool chairs, body floats, pool noodles and more.

Shop the Frontgate sale

Save 20% sitewide

Shop the Murad Friends & Family sale for 20% off sitewide and free shipping when you use coupon code FAMILY20. The Murad Acne control clarifying cleanser is one of the top-rated cleansers for all skin types and during this sale, you can get it for $27.20, down from $34.

Shop the Murad Friends & Family sale

Up to 45% off home goods

Spring has officially sprung, which means it's time to clean up your house before summer 2022. If you want to make your interiors sparkle in a big way, you can shop markdowns of up to 45% on outdoor furniture, kitchen essentials, home goods, bedding and bath essentials today at Target. Better still, you can keep your little ones entertained while reorganizing your home by shopping toys up to 50% off.

Shop the Target Spring Home sale

Save up to 65%

Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Whether your attending a backyard wedding or a black-tie ceremony, Revolve has every wedding guest look covered. Right now you can shop the brand's frequently refreshed sale section to save as much as 65% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Shop the Revolve sale

Save up to $700

Update your dated refrigerator with the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, selling for as much as $700 off today in various colors and with different sets of features at Samsung. When we put the Bespoke's sister model to the test, we loved the sleek and modern look and the flexible compartment that could be used as a fridge or a freezer. While the temperature performance was a bit inconsistent, we still found it to be an impressive fridge with tons of personalized options.

Get the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator from $2,748.95 (Save $330 to $700)

Save an extra 40% on sale items

Step out of the house in style this spring by taking an extra 40% off already reduced jeans, dresses, pullovers and more at Urban Outfitters. The brand's frequently-refreshed sale section is a great place to save on some of the best fashion deals right now. Better still, if you sign up for an UO UP annual membership you can save an additional 15% on every purchase.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale

A $235 markdown

Get the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit for $215 less with this impressive bundle deal.

Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand bundle for just $254.99—$215 off the full $469.99 list price. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires. Best of all, the wood-burning fire pit truly did create a smokeless flame.

Get the Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand for $254.99 at Solo Stove (Save $215)

Save $200 on mattresses and get free sheets

Wind down after a long day by cuddling up with a dreamy new mattress from Purple, one of our all-time favorite sleep retailers. For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up by saving up to $200 on select Purple mattresses and snagging a Complete Comfort sheet set—valued at up to $160—for free.

Shop the Purple sale

Shop all bikini tops and bottoms for $20

Whether you're traveling, spring breaking or simply dreaming of warm summer days, there's no better time than now to pick up a new swimsuit. Make a statement this summer with a trendy suit from Aerie—one of our favorite places to buy bathings suits online. Shop but one, get one bikini tops and bottoms and save as much as 60% on other warm weather must-haves.

Shop the Aerie sale

Save on dog, cat and small pet essentials

Save big on pet toys and treats for your dog or cat right now at Chewy.

Treat your favorite fur baby to new toys and treats for less right now when you shop Chewy's selection of epic daily deals. Take advantage of the brand's buy two, get one free deals and look for plenty of dog and cat toys selling for $10 or less.

Shop the Chewy sale

Shop weekly tech deals

Need a new tablet or a top-rated gaming desktop? HP is a great place to start. Shop the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now, including markdowns on laptops, monitors, printers, PC microphones and more.

Shop the HP sale

Save on Ray-Ban and Oakley now

Complete your warm weather look with a trendy pair of sunglasses. Save as much as 25% on tons of top-rated round lenses, pilot glasses, polarized looks, aviator shades and butterfly styles from the likes of Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Del Mar right now at Amazon.

Shop markdowns on Ray-Bay, Oakley and Costa Del Mar Sunglasses at Amazon

Markdowns of up to 50%

Our on-staff parents rave about Hanna Andersson's super-soft kids' pajamas, and, right now they're on mega sale. Get your little ones a pair of jammies they'll love by shopping the brand's cult-favorite line of spring styles for up to 50% off right now.

Shop the Hanna Andersson sale

Save up to 70% plus an extra 20% off your purchase

For the perfect getup that will cary your through spring in style, Banana Republic Factory has you covered. Score savings of up to 70% off plus an extra 20% your entire purchase on posh and preppy clothes right now, including tops, blazers, dresses, pants and more.

Shop the Banana Republic Factory sale

Extended: Save 25% sitewide with code REFRESH25

Brooklyn Bedding has some of the best sales on. mattresses and sleep accessories right now.

Give your sleep schedule a major refresh by shopping dreamy discounts at Brooklyn Bedding. Shop the retailer's extended Big Spring Refresh sale to snag a new mattress, sheet set, pillow pair or adjustable base for a whopping 25% off when you use coupon code REFRESH25 at checkout through tomorrow, April 19.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Big Spring Refresh sale

Up to 75% off

Add the finishing touch to your warm weather wardrobe with a trendy purse from Kate Spade. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles, including totes, crossbodies, handbags and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale

Save 20% on kitchen essentials

Make family dinners that much easier by picking up some durable new cookware from Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop the retailer's Beyond Cooking event right now through today, April 18 to save up to 20% on tons of popular kitchen essentials from brands like Ninja, Keurig and Calphalon.

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Cooking sale

Save $60 on this Always Pan bundle

If you've been eyeing the Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place, you may want to take advantage of this incredible bundle deal. Right now you can snag the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot, for just $250—$60 off the full $310 retail price. When we tested the Always Pan, we loved the versatility and found it to be an especially good pick for whipping up quick and simple meals.

Get the Our Place Home Cook Duo for $250 (Save $60)

Up to $450 off

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva—currently on sale for up to $450 off through today, April 18. One great pick is the Saatva Classic, down from $1,695 to just $1,495 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses, this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva sale

Shop activewear specials

Save big on cult-favorite leggings from lululemon by shopping all the best deals included in the We Made To Much sale.

With warmer weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop rare savings on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now during lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Shop category-wide discounts up to 60% off

Whether you're looking for home goods, kitchen essentials or fashion staples for the whole family, Macy's has markdowns on all that and more right now. Through Saturday, April 30 you can shop category-wide discounts of up to 60%, meanwhile you can snag epic price cuts on active wear with 25-60% off. Better still, use discount code SAVE to sang an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items today.

Shop the Macy's sale

Save up to $850 and get a free $100 Samsung credit

Want to try out Samsung's newest smartphone? Add the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your cart today for as little as $349.99 for the 128GB version with an eligible trade-in and get an instant $100 Samsung credit for free. Meanwhile, you can take home that same $100 Samsung credit when buying the Galaxy S22+ or snag a $50 instant Samsung credit when you purchase the Galaxy S22.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $349.99 at Samsung (Save up to $850 with an eligible trade-in and get a $100 Samsung credit for free)

Up to 70% off

Whether you're after wedding guest dresses or casual spring looks, Free People has all your style needs covered. Right now, the on-trend retailer is offering markdowns of up to 70% on fashionable finds in its massive sale section. Included in the ongoing sale are tons of dresses, tops, pants and accessories.

Shop the Free People sale

Save up to 40% on spring must-haves

Snag huge savings on home and garden essentials during the Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale.

If you're working on a home renovation or just want to clean up your property this spring, Lowe's is offering stellar savings on everything you need to spruce up your house, outside living spaces and garden. shop the SpringFest 2022 sale to snag lawn mowers, paint, mulch, flowers and lighting fixtures for less.

Shop the Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale

Save up to 50%

If you're searching for graduation cards, Mother's Day stationery or Easter gifts, Shutterfly is the perfect place to shop. Snag custom photo prints, calendars and photo books for up to 50% off through today, April 18.

Shop the Shutterfly sale

Save $100 on a mattress purchase

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Shop the Nectar sale

Get $10 off your first order with code FRIEND

If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order.

Shop the QVC sale

Save 15% sitewide with code SITE15

Spring is an ideal time to start prepping your backyard for summer barbecues and outdoor parties. Right now at Ashley Furniture, you can use the code SITE15 to get 15% off tables, chairs, lounges and more to give your patio a summertime upgrade.

Shop the Ashley Furniture Spring Semi Annual sale

Up to 50% off

Shop the best deals on cooking essentials at Sur La Table's massive kitchen sale.

Planning on cooking up some scrumptious meals soon? Sur La Table is dishing out massive markdowns on tons of items from top kitchen brands like All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan. Right now, you can save as much as 50% on pots, pans and speciality cookware when you shop the brand's massive cookware event.

Shop the Sur La Table Cookware sale

Save up to 40% on grills

Stoke up the barbecue this spring by shopping the BBQ Guys Spring Black Friday sale. This retailer is offering major discounts on outdoor gas and charcoal grills just in time for the warmer outdoor weather. There are also a number of grilling accessories on sale so you'll be ready for your next outdoor party.

Shop the BBQ Guys Spring Black Friday sale

Save up to 70%

If you feel a bit unprepared for outdoor fun this spring, we got you covered. This REI Outlet sale has everything you need to kick off spring on the right foot. Right now, REI Outlet is marking down even more of their already-reduced prices on a variety of popular items. The sale features up to 70% off tons of most-wanted products, including packs and bags, climbing gear, shoes and more.

Shop the REI Outlet sale

Shop the Spring sale

Elevate your spring wardrobe by shopping stellar discounts at Nordstrom's massive Spring sale. Snag markdowns of up to 60% on everything from shoes and accessories to beauty products and fashion staples for the whole family through today, April 18.

Shop the Nordstrom sale

Save on sale styles and get 20% off select candles and dinnerware

Pick up trendy pieces for your closet and home by shopping deep discounts at Anthropologie. Browse the sale section to save on everything from dresses and plus-size clothes to beauty essentials and home furnishings. Better still, shop candles, dinnerware and outdoor furniture at up to 20% off for a limited time only

Shop the Anthropologie sale

Get up to $400 off mattresses

Save up to 15% on mattresses from Leesa for a limited time.

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, on sale right now. As part of the brand's Spring Mattress sale, you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,699—$200 off its list price of $1,899. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, it's also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling able to help you no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Get the Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)

Save up to 25% for Earth Day 2022

Lo & Sons is offering incredible sitewide discounts of up to 25% ahead of Earth Day 2022. During the sale you can snag the brand's cult-favorite travel essentials—including, backpacks, masks, wallets and duffle bags—for well under retail value.

Shop the Lo & Sons Earth Month sale

Get up to $45 worth of cleaning supplies for free

New customers of the environmentally-conscious household product retailer who sign up for a free 60-day VIP membership trial get their choice of gift sets valued at as much as $45—and free shipping to boot. That means you can get customer-favorites like Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap, sustainable laundry sheets and compostable kitchen wipes—just for trying out the service.

Sign up for Grove Co.'s VIP membership and get a free gift set (Save $20 to $45)

Up to 40% off

Stay ready for any rough weather this season with these offers from Eddie Bauer. Not only is this brand offering up to 40% off select styles, but they're also letting shoppers take an extra 40% off clearance items. These discounted pieces range from fleece jackets for the cold to cozy loungewear to wear at home. Meanwhile, if you're an Adventure Rewards member, you can save even more by entering coupon code ADVENTURE20 at checkout for an extra 20% off your total order.

Shop the Eddie Bauer sales

Save up to 50% on home essentials

HSN has plenty of stylish home essentials listed on its website and right now, and they're offering a collection of them for up to 50% off. Not only does the online outlet have a sale section with numerous fashion items, jewelry and other home items, but new shoppers can also get $10 off their first order with the promo code HELLO10.

Shop the HSN sale

Save up to 50% on jewelry for Mother's Day

Shop the best deals on Mother's Day gifts right now at Blue Nile.

For a limited time only, save up to 50% on customer-favorite jewelry from Blue Nile. Shopping for Mother’s Day? Check out Blue Nile’s sale section for beautiful gold earrings, precious stone bracelets and dazzling diamond necklaces.

Shop the Blue Nile sale

Markdowns up to 50%

Step into spring with a stylish pair of shoes from Nike. The customer-favorite retailer is offering markdowns of up to 50% on everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to sports bras and swimwear.

Shop the Nike sale

Save up to 60% on hotels in Las Vegas

Looking to escape to Las Vegas for a weekend? Head to Priceline to save as much as 60% on tons of hotels. You can also save an extra 10% on Las Vegas Express Deals when you use the coupon code VEGASVACATION at checkout through Sunday, April 24.

Shop the Priceline sale

