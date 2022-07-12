The best Amazon Prime Day SSD and storage deals we could find

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has been a boon for storage deals. For the past few years, we've seen the online retailer knock hundreds off of flash drives, microSD cards, internal and portable SSDs and more for its members-only shopping event. It's no different this year, with devices from Crucial, SanDisk, Samsung and others being heavily discounted for Prime members. Now's a good time to pick up a portable drive for the upcoming school year, an extra SD card for your DSLR or a pricey internal drive for your PS5 while they're much cheaper than usual. Here are the best storage deals we found for Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card in 128GB is half off and down to only $18 for Prime Day. It also comes with an adapter, so you can use it with more types of devices. You'll get read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively, and a card that's temperature, magnet- and drop-resistant.

Buy Samsung Pro Plus microSD card (128GB) at Amazon - $18

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial's MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $85, or 15 percent off its usual price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung's 980 Pro is one of the best internal SSDs you can get right now and it's 43 percent off and down to $120 right now. That's a great price for the 1TB model, and if you need more space, you can pick up the 2TB version for only $230. It has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and it'll work with the PS5 as long as you have a heatsink attached.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $120 Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $230

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD

SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD in 1TB is down to $160 right now. We like its compact, durable design that's IP55 water- and dust-resistant, plus its support for up to 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds.

Buy Extreme Pro SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $160

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's new T7 Shield portable SSDs have been discounted for Prime Day. You can pick up the 1TB model for $100 or the 2TB model for $200 — both new all-time-low prices. Samsung just came out with these drives back in April, and they're designed to be more durable versions of the standard T7 series with extra drop protection and an IP65-rated design.

Buy T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon - $100 Buy T7 Shield (2TB) at Amazon - $200

Samsung T7 Touch SSD

Samsung T7 Touch SSD in black and silver against a white background.

Samsung's T7 Touch is on sale for $150, but you can clip an on-page coupon to get an additional $22 off the 1TB model.. This portable SSD has a sleek, palm-sized design, optional password protection, read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and a built-in fingerprint reader for extra security.

Buy T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $128

SanDisk Ultra microSD card

SanDisk Ultra microSD card

Amazon has knocked 45 percent off SanDisk's 1TB Ultra microSD card, bringing it down to $110. This model supports 120MB/s read speeds and will work in a variety of devices, including the Nintendo Switch.

Buy SanDisk Ultra microSD card (1TB) at Amazon - $110

SanDisk Dual Drive Go

SanDisk Dual Drive Go

SanDisk's Dual Drive Go is on sale for $50 right now, or 32 percent less than usual. It's a more modern version of a thumb drive featuring a swivel design with a USB-A connector on one end and a USB-C dongle on the other. We like its sleek, portable design, its 150MB/s read speeds and the fact that you'll be able to use it with almost any device.

Buy Dual Drive Go (512GB) at Amazon - $50

Patriot Viper VP4300 SSD

Patriot Viper VP4300

The Patriot Viper VP4300 SSD in 1TB is on sale for $105. It's our current top pick on our list of best drives for your PS5 thanks to its speedy 7,400 MB/s sequential read speeds and its pre-installed heatsink.

Buy Patriot Viper VP4300 (1TB) at Amazon - $105

Crucial P5 Plus SSD

Crucial P5 Plus

Crucial's P5 Plus SSD in 2TB has dropped to $190, or 41 percent off its usual rate. It's one of our favorite drives for the PS5 thanks to its 6,600 MB/s sequential read speeds, plus its relatively budget-friendly starting price.

Buy P5 Plus (2TB) at Amazon - $190

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD

PNY XLR8 CS3040

Another one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, the PNY XLR8 CS3040, has dropped to $105. It's an already affordable drive made even better by this sale, and we like its 5,600 MB/s read speeds and its five-year warranty.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon - $105

Crucial P2 SSD

Crucial P2 SSD

The 500GB Crucial P2 SSD is down to $43 right now, or 23 percent cheaper than usual. This model has read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s and comes with SSD management software that will help you optimize performance and install firmware updates.

Buy P2 SSD (500GB) at Amazon - $43

Crucial X6 SSD

Crucial X6 portable SSD

Crucial's compact X6 portable drive in 1TB has been discounted to $80. It supports 800 MB/s read speeds, plus it works with all kinds of machines include Windows, Mac, Android and iPad devices, and even game consoles if you have the right connecting cable.

Buy X6 SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $80

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD

The 1TB LaCie Rugged Mini hard drive is down to $55 right now, or 35 percent less than usual. This drive works with Windows and Mac devices, although you'll need to reformat it to use it with the latter, plus it has built-in password protection and shock- and drop-resistant design.

Buy LaCie Rugged Mini (1TB) at Amazon - $55

