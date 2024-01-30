Best state to look for for love? Florida tops singles list in 2024. Here’s why

Will Cupid’s arrow land among Florida’s singles this year? WalletHub just released its list of the best states for singles in 2024 and the Sunshine State tops the list.

The personal finance company ranked all 50 states based on more than 25 metrics, measuring things like the share of single adults, online-dating opportunities and restaurants per capita in each state.

Here’s WalletHub’s top 10 states for singles this year and why Florida came out on top.

What is the best state to live in if you are single?

According to WalletHub’s study, Florida is the best place for singles partly because it ranks first in the U.S. for the number of theme parks (of course), restaurants and music festivals per capita.

And it’s not just that there are plenty of busy, fun places to have a movie-worthy first date. Florida also has a high number of single people actively looking for dating opportunities. In fact, Florida has two cities in the top 3 rankings on WalletHub’s “most fun cities” list. They are Orlando and Miami.

“The Sunshine State also has a population that’s single and looking for love,” WalletHub’s study said.

“People in Florida search Google for the names of the top dating websites (Tinder, Match.com, Eharmony), plus general terms like ‘dating’ and ‘online dating,’ more than residents of most other states.”

Here’s how Florida scored in a few of the categories that determined WalletHub's overall rankings:

16th – Percentage of single adults

22nd – Gender balance of singles

18th – Online dating opportunities

24th – Mobile dating opportunities

1st – Restaurants per capita

6th – Movie theaters per capita

13th – Crime rate

Where is the best place in the U.S. for singles?

Here’s WalletHub’s list of the top 10 states for singles looking for love in 2024:

Florida Texas California New York Pennsylvania Illinois Wisconsin Ohio Virginia New Jersey

