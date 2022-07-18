Best Summer Deals at Walmart, Target, Costco and More

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE

Summer purchases can range from small things to liven up a pool party to bigger items like new patio furniture or grills. The warm months can be a great time to improve the outdoors, and invite folks over for gatherings.

Whatever you're in need of, you're probably hoping to get a good deal and not spend a lot of money -- since the costs of energy to keep your home cool and fuel to get to and from work are putting the pinch on everyone's bank accounts.

Here, we take a look at the best summer deals at some of your favorite stores -- from Walmart, to Target, Costco and more.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan

Many of us have gotten more health conscious during the pandemic, and an air purifier is one way you can go the extra mile to keep your home safer from dirt and viruses. Dyson gives you much more than just an air purifier; this smart device is Wi-Fi connected and includes a fan as well.

Play Day Inflatable Holographic Seashell Pool Float

It isn't summer until you can get into the water -- be it a lake, the ocean or a pool. To really liven up the pool party, for kids and adults alike, Walmart's Inflatable Holographic Seashell pool float is just $23.

Target

Target is taking advantage of summer needs with "Deal Days" July 11-13, which will include all kinds of sales with deep discounts almost as good as those around the winter holidays. According to Target's website, you can expect to save quite a bit on many products for home, health, grocery and more:

Spend $50 on food and beverage, get a $10 Target gift card with same-day services

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

Save 25% off beauty

Up to 30% off home items

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is also taking advantage of people's tendency to shop for summer-specific items with "Summer Hot Buys" sale, which runs through July 15 on hundreds of products. Some great deals include:

Skywalker Trampoline

There's nothing more aggravating than kids complaining of being "bored" over the summer when you're trying to work or think up ways to keep them entertained. Check out the Skywalker Trampoline, a steal at $180, to keep kids and even adults entertained, and ensure that everyone gets a little bit of physical exercise, too.

60-Piece Wooden Train Set

For littler kiddos, another great way to put their imaginations and busy hands to work is with this 60 piece wooden train set for under $40. They'll experience hours of fun and time away from their screens.

Your favorite wholesale store has some great specials you won't want to miss this summer.

Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

There's no season that isn't made better by waking up to the rich scent of your favorite Starbucks French roast whole bean coffee. Through the month of July, you can get $5.50 off on this tasty, 2.5-pound bag of beans both in store and online. If you buy it in store, you can use their grinder, too.

Apple Watch SE

Summer is a time when many of us get more activity outdoors than any other time of year. Now's the time to take advantage of Costco's great discount on an Apple Watch SE for its built-in fitness tracking and goal-setting capabilities, as well as texting, calling, music and so much more. You can get it for $230.

Your favorite Scandinavian furniture shop has some timely summer deals that are great for your home or patio:

Tärnö Folding Chairs

Quickly upgrade your patio with IKEA's lovely Tärnö folding chairs, made of clean wooden slats and sleek metal, easy to put up, take down and store for later. You can get a pair for $40.

Grönlid Chaise

It's the perfect season for lounging comfortably on some new furniture that won't break the bank and is stylish to boot. IKEA's Grönlid Chaise screams sophistication at a price that is entirely reasonable. Impress your friends, and refresh any room with this item.

Though these are just a handful of great deals out there, many stores are holding summer sales.

