Find the best summer produce and more at one of these 16 Des Moines and metro farmers markets

No matter your schedule this summer, if you're hoping to get farm-fresh eggs and produce, locally made desserts and Iowa handcrafted goods, there are plenty of places to find farmers markets around the metro. Here is the ultimate guide to this summer's markets.

In the historic Olde Town area of Altoona, producers and other vendors gather for this Thursday night market.

When: Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June through September

Where: Olde Town, Second Street N.E., Altoona

More than 40 vendors are selling at the Beaverdale Farmers Market this season. Stop by on Tuesdays to find vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, soap, baked goods, jams, coffee, candles and more. Vendors like Pie Bird Pies, Mactopia and Sook's Korean Kitchen also serve prepared foods.

The market participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program; bring your SNAP EBT card to the market information booth to participate. WIC and SNAP benefits are also accepted at some vendors.

When: Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 7 through Sept. 13

Where: Franklin Junior High School west parking lot, 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines

Rain or shine, Bondurant's market is open every Wednesday. It's a great place to find local producers and makers such as The Eggroll Ladies, sip sangria from The Whimsical Wine Trailer and listen to live music.

When: Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., May through October

Where: 201 Main St. S.E, Bondurant

On Tuesday afternoons all summer, soak in the beautiful State Capitol view while browsing local vendors for produce, eggs and more. SNAP, EBT and Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are accepted by some vendors.

When: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 14 through Sept. 27

Where: Capitol Complex, Des Moines Street, Des Moines

Running since 2008, the Dallas Center Farmers Market spotlights area produce growers and arts and crafts vendors. If you have interest in being a vendor, reach out to Nadine Stille at 515-468-5720.

Story continues

When: Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., from the first Friday of June through September

Where: Mound Park, 601 Percival Ave., Dallas Center

Juggler Luther Bangert of Iowa City performs a juggling routine as market goers make their way along Court Avenue during the opening day of the 2022 Downtown Farmers' Market in Des Moines.

Des Moines' largest farmers market runs every Saturday morning with rotating live performers and 275 vendors spanning Second Avenue through Fifth Street along the historic Court Avenue District. Many vendors participate in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program for seniors and WIC recipients and SNAP EBT sales.

When: Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon from May through September, then 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October

Where: Court Avenue between Second Avenue and Fifth Street, Des Moines

Global Greens, run by Lutheran Services in Iowa, supports former refugees building their farming businesses in central Iowa. The Global Greens Farmers Market is a great place to find produce less commonly grown around Iowa. SNAP EBT, WIC and Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program checks are all acceptable forms of payment across the market.

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from May 14 through October

Where: 3200 University Ave., Des Moines

Grimes Farmers Market

Kick off the weekend with the Grimes Farmers Market. This market has more than 20 vendors and live musicians with a mix of crafts, produce, ready-to-eat foods and other local goods.

When: Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. July through August

Where: Grimes Public Library parking lot, 200 N. James St., Grimes

The River Bend community's Heart of Des Moines Farmers Market is woman- and farmer-run. On the first day of the market, organizers have planned a bike giveaway for children (registration required online. Find produce grown right in the community as well as eggs, bread and ready-to-eat treats.

When: Second Saturday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m. from June through October

Where: Sixth Street and Washington Avenue, Des Moines

Berries by the pound at the Indianola Farmers Market

The Indianola Farmers Market touts plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, homemade jams, dog toys and more.

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon from June 4 through Oct. 29 and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. from June 6 through Sept. 14

Where: Warren County Fairgrounds, Highway 92, Indianola

Etta Perisho, of Ankeny, purchases goods at the Johnston Farmers Market.

The Johnston Farmers Market is an afternoon celebration with food trucks and live music each Tuesday. Vendors sell produce, baked goods and more, and proceeds from the market benefit the Johnston Residential Tree Program.

When: Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., May 31 through Oct. 11

Where: Johnston Town Center, 6245 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

You'll find everything you need for a great meal at the Norwalk. Farmers Market. Local vendors sell produce, honey, chicken and duck eggs, homemade dips and dressings, wood furniture, fresh flowers, goat milk soap, coffee and more.

When: Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. from May through October

Where: Norwalk Christian Church parking lot, 701 Main St., Norwalk

The Uptown Farmers' Market is host to vendors of seasonal produce, baked goods, specialty food item, perennial plants and crafts.

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon from May 21 through Sept. 24, closed July 9

Where: Ankeny Market & Pavilion Park, 715 W. First St., Ankeny

Stroll through historical Valley Junction on Thursdays for street performances and plenty of delicious treats and produce. Shoppers using the SNAP program can purchase tokens that can be used to purchase eligible products at participating vendors, and this market participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

When: Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 29

Where: 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines

Hosted by VegLife Des Moines, the Vegan Summer Market Series is completely free of animal products and showcases local vegan growers and businesses. The VegLife booth is planning to bring back its popular rummage sale, so if you have vegan-related clothes or household items you'd like to get rid of, consider donating them.

When: May 22, June 26, July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

Waukee lights up every Wednesday afternoon with live music, food and local vendors at this market. New and returning vendors include Marissa Kay Apothecary, Happy Life Greens and B's Dough Co. Gourmet Mini Donuts.

When: Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 1 through Sept. 28

Where: Triangle Park, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street, Waukee

Elle Wignall covers dining for the Register. Reach her at ewignall@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ElleWignallDMR.

Correction: This list inadvertently included a farmers market from outside the Des Moines area. It has been removed.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where to find farmers markets in the Des Moines metropolitan area