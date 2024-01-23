Best Super Bowl 75-inch TV deals — Get a big screen from just $530

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. If you’re playing host to a Super Bowl party this year or simply want to ensure you have access to the game on a big screen TV, there’s some amazing TV deals taking place right now. Among them are 75-inch TVs, and that’s where we’ve turned our focus for the big game. With a 75-inch TV you’ll have plenty of room to gather around, cheer around, and eat snacks around, and with these 75-inch TV deals you’ll have plenty of opportunity to save as well.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart TV — $530, was $800

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart TV, like all of the best TVs, produces a stunning 4K picture at four times the resolution of Full HD. It utilizes a high performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and DTS Virtual X scaling technology to create a highly immersive viewing experience. It also features FireTV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto your home screen, which makes navigating and exploring content more convenient than ever. Apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are accessible from within the Toshiba 75-inch C350’s interface, bringing even more convenience to your home theater. Free shipping is included with this deal at Best Buy, as is in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy where inventory allows.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV — $580, was $750

The 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is a good option if you want to go big with your home theater but stay at a modest price point. It does all of the things you’d expect from a modern TV, including upscale all of your favorite content into 4K with a Crystal Processor 4K. Kicking back with this TV is made easy with things like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which give you control of the TV with voice commands. This TV also has a universal guide. This is particularly impressive if you watch your favorite content across multiple streaming services, as it gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV content all in one place.

Hisense 75-inch U7 4K QLED Smart TV — $900, was $1,130

The Hisense U7 is a QLED TV, which means you’ll be getting one of the best images technologies on the market if decide to place yourself in front of it for the Super Bowl. It also features Hisense’s proprietary ULED 4K technology, which boosts, color, contrast, brightness, and motion. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will make sports come alive in your home theater or living room, and a 144Hz refresh rate will keep the image from breaking apart during fast-paced action. The Hisense U7 works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls of both the TV and other facets of your smart home.

TCL 75-inch Q7 4K QLED Smart TV — $900, was $1,100

With QLED picture technology being so difficult to beat, another QLED consideration is the TCL Q7. This TV does a great job of implementing QLED, as it also has an ultrawide color gamut. QLED also opens up a range of impressive features for TCL to pack into the TV, including a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and amazing contrast with more than 200 dimming zones. You’ll also find a 120Hz refresh rate on this TV, which makes it great for taking in action movies, sports events, and for getting down with some video games.

Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Smart TV — $1,500, was $2,000

Sony is almost always one of the best TV brands, and its Bravia XR lineup is one of its most popular. The Sony X90L produces billions of real-world colors for a lifelike viewing experience. It’s also powered by Google TV, which gives you immediate access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as more than 10,000 apps. This is a good TV to consider if you’re already invested in — or if you prefer — the Sony ecosystem, as it pairs well with other Sony devices like soundbars and the Sony PlayStation 5.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV — $2,000, was $3,000

Samsung’s The Frame TV is always one of the more unique 4K TV options to choose from. It’s subtle and beautiful, yet it keeps image quality at the top of its priorities. This is a good TV option for minimalists, or for anyone incorporating interior design into their home theater. The Frame TV has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching television, the art of which you can curate from your own photos and artwork, or choose from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

