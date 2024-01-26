Best Super Bowl TV deals — Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $350 and more

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and there are some awesome TV deals going on to celebrate it and to allow us all to enjoy the huge event in style. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, we’ve rounded up all the best TV deals going on right now, including budget TVs along with some super high-end examples too. Whatever your plan or needs, there’s something here for you. Take a look at the selection below to find the right new TV for you.

TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV — $300, was $450

If you can’t afford one of the best QLED TVs, you’ll still be pretty happy with the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology ensures a better picture quality than standard 4K thanks to its layer of quantum dots which emit their own light once exposed to light around them. With this TV, you get a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. It also has a high brightness Direct LED backlight for an enhanced viewing experience. Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion technology is included, along with a dedicated Game Accelerator 120 mode, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $350, was $500

The Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV is a sizeable TV for the price. It also has HDR support along with DTS Studio sound which provides more immersive audio. If you want to use a soundbar, you can do so thanks to HDMI ARC and eARC support. Fire TV is built-in which is pretty convenient and also means there are Alexa voice controls. It’s a versatile TV right down to Apple AirPlay support, even if it does lack some more high-end features like Dolby Vision support.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $580, was $750

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around so if you want a huge 4K TV with great picture quality without spending a fortune, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good bet. It has great 4K upscaling with the PurColor Crystal Display offering fine-tuned colors so the picture looks just how it should. There’s also HDR support and a direct lit screen with enhanced contrast. It’s simple to use too thanks to its Universal Guide offering tailored recommendations while Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support saves the need to use the remote too often.

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K TV — $900, was $1,250

For a huge screen, consider the LG 86-inch UR7800 4K TV. It has LG’s a5 AI processor Gen 6 powering proceedings so you get enhanced picture detail and improved sound compared to other TVs. It also has a dedicated Filmmaker mode with HDR10 support further ensuring movies look great. webOS 23 makes it simple to browse while there’s even a dedicated game optimizer mode for players. It’s a good all-rounder if size is everything rather than the latest technology.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV — $1,600, was $2,100

With an OLED panel, the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is an instant delight. It means every pixel on screen can light up individually from each other, ensuring you get deep blacks and vibrant colors all in the same scene. It’s powered by a Neural Quantum Processor which upgrades content brilliantly while also keeping things ticking along nicely. HDR OLED looks great while it’s also Pantone validated so you get images that look as good as in real life. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support. Gamers and action fans will love how Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro cuts down on motion blur.

Sony 65-inch XR A80L OLED TV — $1,700, was $2,300

One of the best TVs around, the Sony 65-inch XR A80L OLED TV will make the Super Bowl look fantastic. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to ensure that it processes and remasters on the fly making everything look gorgeous. Its XR OLED Contrast Pro feature analyzes and enhances the picture for immersive depth and realism, so you get ultra-detailed imagery. Dolby Vision further helps while there are dedicated features to help PS5 gamers such as auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of your console as needed. Packed with other features including non-existent motion blur, this is an exceptional TV for most people.

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV — $2,000, was $3,600

OLED technology means the Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV looks great right from the start but it’s also packed with other key features. It has Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling while also offering Quantum HDR OLED and Pantone validation for better color quality. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite ensues it sounds great while there’s Q-Symphony support if you have a compatible soundbar. Anti-glare properties and ultra-viewing angles make it great for any living space.

TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV — $2,000, was $5,000

Check what size TV will fit your living space then buy the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV if it fits. The TV is huge and home cinema-like in terms of its scope. It has a 120Hz refresh rate along with Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion so it’s perfect for fast moving action like the Super Bowl. It has a wider color gamut compared to standard 4K TVs while there’s support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TCL AIPQ Engine with deep learning AI does a great job of intelligently optimizing the color, contrast, and clarity too. Gamers will appreciate the auto game mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and Game Accelerator 240 mode. It’s an ideal TV for those looking for the biggest of experiences.

LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED TV — $2,300, was $3,200

For one of the best OLED TVs, look no further than the LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED TV. It’s taken everything great about the LG C2 range then added Brightness Booster so you get improved brightness even in well-lit rooms. It’s powered by an a9 AI processor gen 6 so it can quickly work hard in the background when upscaling non-4K content. Dedicated Filmmaker and gaming modes further aid things while there’s support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Any time you’re not using the TV, you can switch it to art gallery mode so it looks great on your wall at all times. Four HDMI 2.1 inputs round off things well so you can quickly hook up the latest games consoles.

