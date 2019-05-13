The Best SUVs and Crossovers 2019-2020

These days it seems like everyone loves an SUV, and why not? Crossovers and SUVs have gotten quite stylish, but they've retained the ground clearance, ample cargo space, high seating position, and all-weather practicality that make them so popular with buyers. With so many options-compact, crossover, full-size, two-row, three-row-how do you know which one to choose? We've corralled a list of all of the best crossovers and SUVs based on size, presented here for your shopping convenience.

