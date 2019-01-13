The best-tasting protein bars on the planet are on sale at their lowest price ever, today only

The word “best” gets tossed around willy nilly these days, and it’s gotten to the point where it has sort of lost its meaning. Rest assured, however, that when we use the word “best” in association with Quest Hero Bars, we mean it in its most literal sense. They’re the best. Period. The end.

Amazon is having a big one-day sale on all sorts of different Quest bars and protein powder on Sunday, and you can shop the full sale right here on Amazon’s site. But if you ask us, your full attention should be focused on three different products. The Quest Nutrition Blueberry Cobbler Hero Protein Bar and Quest Nutrition Chocolate Hero Protein Bar are far and away the best protein bars we’ve ever tasted — and we’ve tried a whole lot of different protein bars. A third flavor, Vanilla Caramel, is also on sale today. While we’ve never personally tried it, we’re sure it’s just as good.

These protein bars use allulose for sweetener, which tastes exactly like sugar but isn’t metabolized by the body so it doesn’t have any of the calories you get from sugar. 10-count boxes typically cost between $20 and $27 on Amazon, but today they’re on sale for as little as $9.94. Trust us, you had better stock up because once you try these bars you’ll never be able to eat anything from any other brands.

Quest Nutrition Blueberry Cobbler Hero Protein Bar, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Soy Free, 10 Count: $10.94

Quest Hero Bar, Chocolate: $10.93

Quest Nutrition Vanilla Caramel Hero Protein Bar, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Soy Free, 10 Count: $9.94





Here are some details from the product page:

Each Blueberry Cobbler Hero bar features a white chocolate protein coating, deliciously sweet and gooey blueberry-flavored filling and the satisfying chewiness of a Beyond Cereal Bar at its core.

17g Protein, 4g Net Carbs, 13g Sugars, 10g Dietary Fiber, 170 Calories, 7g Fat

Sweetened with Erythritol, Sucralose and Allulose. Allulose is a low calorie monosaccharide that contributes 0.4 calories per gram. There are 12g of Allulose in this product which contributes less than 5 calories per bar

Contains Cinnamon and Natural Flavors, No Gluten Containing Ingredients

Includes 10 Quest Blueberry Cobbler Hero Protein Bars

