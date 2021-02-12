Best Tax Software and Services: Credit Karma to TurboTax
Now that the calendar has turned over to 2021, most people are likely in the process of realizing their New Year’s resolutions were wildly unrealistic — and that it’s time to file their taxes again. Fortunately, there is an abundance of ways to file your taxes now. You can do your taxes online and even avoid paying an accountant by logging in to free tax software platforms. And the variety of options means you can find the right program for your needs. After all, the best tax software for self-employed contractors is not necessarily going to be the same as the best tax software for small-business owners, professionals or even tax preparers.
Here’s a closer look at some of the options for the best online tax software available in 2021 so you can make an informed decision about the best way to file your taxes.
Best Tax Software for 2021
Tax Software
Forms Accepted for Free Version
Cost for Federal Return – Paid Version
Cost for State Return – Paid Version
TurboTax
Form 1040
$40
$40 per state
H&R Block
45 different forms, including 1040 and 1099 forms
$29.99
$36.99 per state
TaxAct
Form 1040
$24.95
$44.95 per state
TaxSlayer
Form 1040
$17
$32 per state
Credit Karma Tax
All common forms and schedules supported
Free
Free
TurboTax Review
Best for: Complex returns
TurboTax is probably the best-known tax preparation company, but it’s also among the most expensive. It offers some great features that make it easy to use, though, such as the ability to file your taxes on any device, including your phone. You can even save time by entering your W-2 information simply by snapping a picture of the document.
TurboTax guarantees you’ll receive the maximum refund or it will refund the purchase price. The company also guarantees that all calculations will be 100% accurate or it will pay any IRS penalties and interest, and year-round audit support is part of the purchase price. Another helpful feature of TurboTax is TurboTax Live, which allows you to talk to an expert live on screen.
TurboTax Pricing
Depending on the software version you choose — and what sort of deal is being offered on the normal purchase price — you could pay upward of $150 to do your taxes through TurboTax. Here’s how much using TurboTax software will cost you:
TurboTax Online Versions
Free Edition: $0 — designed for those using Form 1040
Deluxe: $40, plus $40 per state — designed for those whose taxes include mortgage or property tax, itemized deductions, deductible donations, etc.
Premier: $70, plus $40 per state — designed for filers with investments and rental property
Self-Employed: $90, plus $40 per state — designed for small-business owners and independent contractors
TurboTax Downloadable and CD Versions
Basic: $40, additional $40 per state, plus $20 for state e-file; free federal e-file
Deluxe: $70, one free state, $40 for each additional state; $20 to e-file state return
Premier: $100, one free state, $40 per additional state; $20 to e-file state return
Home & Business: $110, one free state, $40 per additional state; $20 to e-file state return
Pros of TurboTax
Comprehensive coverage of tax issues
Live help
Option to pay for TurboTax service out of your refund
Guides you through recent tax changes
Imports last year’s TurboTax data
Easy to use
Cons of TurboTax
Costs more than some competitors’ software
Some forms and schedules not supported in all versions
H&R Block Review
Best for: Tax novices who might need in-person support
Another familiar name in the tax-preparation game, H&R Block’s online software offers many great features, such as importing your income information from your prior year’s tax return, even if you used a different tax preparer, so you don’t have to enter all the information again. H&R Block also guarantees that you’ll receive the maximum refund possible. It also allows you to use its software to amend your return without any additional charges. Plus, it will pay up to $10,000 if you incur extra penalties or interest because of a software miscalculation, and will support you in the event of an audit.
H&R Block Pricing
The H&R Block fees for filing start at $29.99, but there’s a free version you can use instead. Here are details on the cost of different versions:
H&R Block Online Versions
Free: Free federal and state returns — designed for first-time tax filers or simple tax returns
Deluxe: $29.99 federal, $36.99 for each state return — designed for homeowners with deductions
Premium: $49.99 federal, $36.99 for each state — designed for investors, freelancers and contractors
H&R Block Downloadable Software Versions
Basic: $19.95 plus $39.95 for state software; $19.95 per state for additional state e-file
Deluxe: $44.95; includes one state with additional states for $39.95 each, $19.95 for additional state e-file
Premium: $64.95; includes one state with additional states for $39.95 each, plus $19.95 for additional state e-file
Premium & Business: $79.95; includes one free state with additional states for $39.95 each and $19.95 for additional state e-file
Pros of H&R Block
Option to pay for service from your refund
Insights from The Tax Institute on tax changes and strategy
Brick-and-mortar locations available
Cons of H&R Block
Relatively high prices for federal and state returns
TaxAct Review
Best for: Filers seeking low-cost options
TaxAct offers a range of online and downloadable tax prep products, from free filing up to its premium versions. You have unlimited access to support when filing your return, but you must call when TaxAct is open. TaxAct doesn’t have around-the-clock customer support, but it is open for service on weekends.
TaxAct Pricing
TaxAct has five online versions and four software versions to choose from.
TaxAct Online Versions
Free: Free federal and state returns and e-filing — designed for simple returns using basic Form 1040
Deluxe: $24.95, plus $44.95 per state return — designed for homeowners and filers with deductions, credits and adjustments
Premier: $34.95, plus $44.95 per state return — designed for filers with investments, rental property and prioritized support needs
Self Employed: $64.95, plus $44.95 per state return — designed for self-employed filers, sole proprietors and independent contractors
TaxAct Downloadable Versions
Basic: $19.95, includes five free federal e-files; state return is $50
Deluxe: $99,95; includes five federal e-files and one state return
Premier: $109.95; includes five free federal e-files and one state return
Self-Employed: $119.95, includes five federal e-files and one state return
Pros of TaxAct
Competitive online pricing
Version specifically geared toward freelancers
Guaranteed price
Cons of TaxAct
Support not available 24/7
TaxSlayer Review
Best for: Filers who want live phone support
TaxSlayer offers five different online products for filing your income tax returns. For its Simply Free option, as long as you use Form 1040 you don’t have to pay for your federal and first state returns. All products offer live phone support. If you want features like audit assistance, Ask a Tax Pro, priority support, or live chat support, however, you’ll need to use the Premium version.
With Simply Free, you can also compare your return with your prior return to see how your numbers have changed and make sure you didn’t miss anything.
TaxSlayer Pricing
Check out the pricing on this affordable option for filing your taxes. You’ll pay $0 for the Simply Free version and from $17-$47 for the other three options.
TaxSlayer Online Versions
Simply Free: Free federal and first state filings — designed for filers using a Form 1040
Classic: $17, plus $32 per state return — includes “all tax situations”; can import last year’s return
Premium: $37, plus $32 per state return — includes all the features of the Classic edition, plus priority customer assistance
Self-Employed: $47, plus $32 for first state return — best for taxpayers with self-employment income
Pros of TaxSlayer
Lower price
Prepare from any laptop or mobile device
Cons of TaxSlayer
No live chat for free or classic version — email and phone help only
Only available online
Credit Karma Tax Review
Best for: Credit Karma members with simple returns; filers looking to avoid paying fees
For truly free tax service, look no further than Credit Karma Tax. Credit Karma doesn’t support all income tax forms, but it covers many of the important ones and charges nothing for the service. Credit Karma does not support certain forms and situations, including multiple state returns, part-year resident state returns, foreign earned income, married filing separately in community property states, and state-only returns. Returns with any of these components can’t be accommodated. To begin, you must sign up to be a Credit Karma member, which is free as well.
Credit Karma Pricing
Credit Karma returns are free.
Credit Karma Online Version
Free: Credit Karma doesn’t charge for its tax product.
Pros of Credit Karma
Free
No upsells
Customer support team
Cons of Credit Karma
Some filings not supported
Must sign up for Credit Karma
Not available for download
Decide If Online Filing Works for You
Whether you file a personal tax return or own a small business, there is an online tax filing service or tax software that will enable you to file taxes online this tax season. Even the best tax service programs won’t do all the work for you, though. If you’re not confident in your ability to navigate tax software, call a professional to help you figure out how to file taxes, or seek out free tax assistance that is offered in many cities and towns.
Cynthia Measom, Terence Loose, Laira Martin, Michael Keenan and Ruth Sarreal contributed to the reporting for this article.
This content is not provided by the companies mentioned. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of GOBankingRates alone and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, TaxSlayer or Credit Karma.
Prices represent the regular cost of the products mentioned as of Feb. 12, 2021. Sale prices might vary.
Last updated: Feb. 12, 2021
