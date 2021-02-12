All the best tech deals in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Engadget

Presidents’ Day usually brings a bunch of discounts across the web and Best Buy has already kicked off its holiday sale. It’s knocked down the prices of a bunch of tech, including laptops, video games, smartphones and more, and most of the deals will run through Monday. But, as with any big sale like this, it’s hard to sift through the discounts and figure out which are actually good deals. We at Engadget have collected the best tech deals we could find in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale here so you don’t have to waste time searching.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

The latest smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S21, is on sale for $700 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We gave this handset a score of 88 for its attractive design, lovely display, long battery life and versatile cameras. If you’re looking for the best value Android phone, this is your best bet.

Buy Galaxy S21 at Best Buy - $700 Buy Galaxy S21 at Amazon - $700

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

One of our favorite gaming laptops, the Zephyrus G14 from ASUS, is $250 off, bringing it down to $850. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. We gave the G14 a score of 90 for its lightweight build, great keyboard, powerful performance and superior battery life.

Buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy - $850

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 from Microsoft is down to $900, which is $300 off this particular model. You’ll get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While it remains pricier than other 15-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3 has a simple, clean design, powerful performance and a solid keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy - $900

Vizio OLED TVs

Vizio H1 OLED TV
Vizio H1 OLED TV

Vizio’s 55-inch and 65-inch OLED smart TVs are still on sale for $1,000 and $1,500, respectively. These are both 4K smart TVs that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual X surround sound. They also have HDMI 2.1 connections and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine, which automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay.

Buy 55-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy 65-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

Vizio P-Series Quantum LED 4K smart TV

Vizio P-Series
Vizio P-Series

Vizio’s high-end P-Series smart TVs are hundreds of dollars off: the 65-inch model is down to $1,000 while the 75-inch model is on sale for $1,500. The company updated these at the end of last year and they now have the advanced IQ Ultra Processor and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine for better gaming performance. They support up to 120Hz refresh rates, a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, Dolby Vision HDR and more.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy 75-inch Vizio P-Series at Best Buy - $1,500

85-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung Q60T QLED smart TV
Samsung Q60T QLED smart TV

This massive 85-inch Samsung Q60T QLED smart TV is $300 off, bringing it down to $2,200. It supports quantum dot technology as well as quantum HDR, and Dolby Digital Plus for improved sound through its built-in speakers. You’ll also be able to use Bixby, Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the TV with voice commands.

Buy 85-inch Samsung Q60T at Best Buy - $2,200

Video Games

Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Buy discounted a good selection of video games in this sale, including FIFA 21 for $28, Madden 21 for $30 and The Last of Us Part II for $30. Some prices are half off, or close to it, making this a good opportunity to grab a few new titles to get you through the rest of the winter months.

Buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at Best Buy - $40 Buy FIFA 21 at Best Buy - $28 Buy Madden 21 at Best Buy - $30 Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 at Best Buy - $30 Buy The Last of Us Part II at Best Buy - $30

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

The Ring Fit Adventure pack is $10 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a role-playing game in which exercise moves your custom character forward, allowing you to explore new worlds and defeat enemies by squatting, lunging, jogging in place and more. If you’re itching for a new way to work out inside, this is a great one.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy - $70 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are down to $150 at Best Buy, but only in the lava red color. If you can live with that option, these buds have a great battery life, sound that’s much better than other Beats devices and ambidextrous onboard controls.

Buy Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy - $150

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Latest Stories

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

    Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy

    Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on Friday to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders. “I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realization of democracy,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said using the local term for the military. In addition to the military commander's message published Friday in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the new junta also announced it would mark Union Day by releasing thousands of prisoners and reducing other inmates’ sentences.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

    Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported. In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter. A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Why China may not be cheering Myanmar’s military takeover

    Myanmar’s coup has put a spotlight on its relationship with China. But the military taking back more power isn’t necessarily a plus for Beijing.

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.