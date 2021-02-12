All the best tech deals in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Presidents’ Day usually brings a bunch of discounts across the web and Best Buy has already kicked off its holiday sale. It’s knocked down the prices of a bunch of tech, including laptops, video games, smartphones and more, and most of the deals will run through Monday. But, as with any big sale like this, it’s hard to sift through the discounts and figure out which are actually good deals. We at Engadget have collected the best tech deals we could find in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale here so you don’t have to waste time searching.

The latest smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S21, is on sale for $700 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We gave this handset a score of 88 for its attractive design, lovely display, long battery life and versatile cameras. If you’re looking for the best value Android phone, this is your best bet.

One of our favorite gaming laptops, the Zephyrus G14 from ASUS, is $250 off, bringing it down to $850. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. We gave the G14 a score of 90 for its lightweight build, great keyboard, powerful performance and superior battery life.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 from Microsoft is down to $900, which is $300 off this particular model. You’ll get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While it remains pricier than other 15-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3 has a simple, clean design, powerful performance and a solid keyboard and trackpad.

Vizio OLED TVs

Vizio H1 OLED TV

Vizio’s 55-inch and 65-inch OLED smart TVs are still on sale for $1,000 and $1,500, respectively. These are both 4K smart TVs that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual X surround sound. They also have HDMI 2.1 connections and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine, which automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay.

Vizio’s high-end P-Series smart TVs are hundreds of dollars off: the 65-inch model is down to $1,000 while the 75-inch model is on sale for $1,500. The company updated these at the end of last year and they now have the advanced IQ Ultra Processor and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine for better gaming performance. They support up to 120Hz refresh rates, a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, Dolby Vision HDR and more.

This massive 85-inch Samsung Q60T QLED smart TV is $300 off, bringing it down to $2,200. It supports quantum dot technology as well as quantum HDR, and Dolby Digital Plus for improved sound through its built-in speakers. You’ll also be able to use Bixby, Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the TV with voice commands.

Best Buy discounted a good selection of video games in this sale, including FIFA 21 for $28, Madden 21 for $30 and The Last of Us Part II for $30. Some prices are half off, or close to it, making this a good opportunity to grab a few new titles to get you through the rest of the winter months.

The Ring Fit Adventure pack is $10 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a role-playing game in which exercise moves your custom character forward, allowing you to explore new worlds and defeat enemies by squatting, lunging, jogging in place and more. If you’re itching for a new way to work out inside, this is a great one.

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are down to $150 at Best Buy, but only in the lava red color. If you can live with that option, these buds have a great battery life, sound that’s much better than other Beats devices and ambidextrous onboard controls.

