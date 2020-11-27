The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

·8 min read

Black Friday is officially upon us. If you’re shocked, don’t worry — so are we. It’s surprisingly partially because that means November is almost over, but even more so because we’ve been living through weeks of on-and-off tech deals already. 2020’s unique nature prompted many retailers to kick off the holiday shopping season at the beginning of this month, so there have been great deals to grab for quite some time. But today we’re seeing some new deals (and some stellar returning sales) that are worth your time and money if you have yet to pick up everything on your list — or just want something nice for yourself. Here are the best tech deals we could find for Black Friday.

Lenovo Smart Clocks - $35

Lenovo Smart Clock
Lenovo Smart Clock

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. It’s a compact Google Assistant smart display that also works well as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. If you want something a bit more basic, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $25, which is another record low.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35 Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Walmart - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Instant Pot Duo Nova - $50

Instant Pot Duo Nova
Instant Pot Duo Nova

One of the best Instant Pots for most people, the 6-quart Duo Nova is down to $50 right now. That’s half off its normal price and a great deal to consider if you’ve been intrigued by the Instant-Pot craze. This one in particular combines a rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker and more into one device, and its 6-quart capacity will let you make a meal for many or enough for days of your own meal prep.

Buy Duo Nova at Target - $50

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. These are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can get, but they’re quite expensive at their normal $348 price tag. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

ASUS Zenbook 14 - $700

ASUS Zenbook 14
ASUS Zenbook 14

The sleek ASUS Zenbook 14 is down to $700 for Black Friday, which is $100 off its normal price. These models only came out a couple of months ago, and this one in particular runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You’re also getting a 14-inch 1080p display and a trackpad that doubles as a calculator.

Buy ASUS Zenbook 14 at Amazon - $700

Echo Dot - $29

Amazon Echo Dot 2020
Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It has a new spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck design on the previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $29 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $39

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $88 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard - $85

Razer BlackWidow Elite
Razer BlackWidow Elite

One of our favorite gaming keyboards, the Razer BlackWidow Elite, is down to a record low $85 for Black Friday. We like its full-sized QWERTY layout, dedicated media controls and customizable dial. It may not be a wireless keyboard, but that’s a small price to pay for an otherwise stellar peripheral. The green, yellow and orange switch options are all on sale, so you can choose how clicky of an experience you want and still save money.

Buy Razer BlackWidow Elite at Amazon - $85

Kindle Paperwhite - $85

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favorite e-readers and now it’s cheaper than ever at $85. It normally costs $129 and this is the same price it was during Amazon Prime Day in October. We gave it a score of 95 for its lovely, high-contrast display, waterproof design and new Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $85

Fire HD 10 tablet - $80

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s biggest and most capable Fire tablet is down to $80, which is a new all-time-low price. Normally priced at $149, we gave the Fire HD 10 a score of 88 for its 1080p display, solid performance and convenient hands-free Alexa support. Not only does the Fire HD 10 make a good media consumption devices, but with Show Mode, it can also double as an Echo Show-like device, responding to all of your Alexa commands.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

Roku Streambar - $100

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

Roku’s new Streambar came out last month and it’s already on sale for $100, which is $30 off its normal price. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. It earned a score of 86 from us for its compact design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

Echo Show 5 - $45

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - $299

GoPro Hero8 Black
GoPro Hero8 Black

A special GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is on sale for $299, down from $357, for Black Friday. It includes the action cam, Shorty, a head strap, a 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries, so it’s a good option if you want to get everything you might need to take killer videos in one go. We gave the Hero8 Black a score of 90 for its practical new design, improved stability and easy of use.

Buy Hero8 Black bundle at Amazon - $299

55-inch LG OLED CX 4K Smart TV - $1,399

LG OLED CX smart TV
LG OLED CX smart TV

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is down to $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The 65-inch model is at an all-time low, too. LG launched both of these TVs earlier this year and, in addition to giving you all the great features OLED has to offer, they also have 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Buy 55-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,399 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Amazon - $1,899 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,899

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV - $999

Vizio P-Series smart TV
Vizio P-Series smart TV

This $999 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at GameStop - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Amazon - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Best Buy - $999

Sonos Beam - $299

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam

The Sonos Beam is $100 off right now, which is an all-time low. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Best Buy - $299

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $30

Roku Streaming Stick+ media streamer.
Roku Streaming Stick+ media streamer.

A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocket-able design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $29.99

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $69.99

Fire TV Stick - $28

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is discounted to $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.
Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $100, which is $50 off its normal price. Fitbit released this wearable in the spring and it’s the best fitness tracker (not a smartwatch) that you can get from the company. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

