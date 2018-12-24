Best Deals for Christmas 2018

Amazon Deals | Walmart Deals | Apple Deals | TV Deals | Gaming Deals | Laptop Deals | iPhone Deals
Updated Dec. 23: Amazon is offering free 2-hour shipping on select devices.
If you're still shopping for Christmas gifts, there's hope. Amazon is offering Prime members free 2-hour shipping in select Prime Now cities. (Not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial and cancel after 30 days).
Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for mom, dad, your wife, your husband, your boss, or yourself, we've covered all the bases. Here are some of the discounts we're seeing on devices, laptops, phones, TVs, and more.
Last-Minute Amazon Sales
Amazon has slashed the price of its hardware with many items back at their Black Friday pricing. The deals are valid through Dec. 24 (unless otherwise noted) and many are available to ship via Prime Now.
- Fire TV Stick for $24.99 ($15 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Look Style Assistant for $49.99 ($150 off)
- Echo Dot 2nd-Gen for $19.99 ($20 off)
- All-New Echo Dot for $29 ($20 off)
- Echo 2nd-Gen for $69.99 ($30 off)
Amazon Tablets/Kids Devices
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $119.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition for $49.99 ($20 off)
Samsung 4K TV Sale
For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $1,000 off a handful of Samsung 4K and Samsung QLED TVs with prices starting at $348. Here are some of the deals below:
- Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $348 ($252 off)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV w/ $20 Vudu Credit for $477.99 ($170 off)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV for $1,297.99 ($1,002 off)
- see all TV deals in Walmart's sale
Top Tech Deals Right Now
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Wireless Earbuds for $129.95 ($70 off)
- Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset for $34.99 ($35 off)
- JBL Link 20 Google Assistant Wireless Speaker for $149.95 ($50 off)
- App Store iTunes Gift Card BOGO for 20 percent off
- Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Electric Pressure Cooker for $90 ($60 off)
- Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand for $55 ($15 off)
- Eufy Genie Wi-Fi Speaker w/ Alexa for $17.99 ($17 off)
- Fire TV Stick 2-Pack for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot 2018 w/ Philips Hue Starter Kit for $69.99 ($50 off)
TV Deals
- TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart TV with Roku for $429 ($270 off)
- Sharp 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku for $299.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $378 ($170 off)
- LG 65-inch LED Smart TV (65SK8000PUA) for $889 ($200 off via code "HOLIDAY18", ends Dec. 31)
Great Gift Ideas Under $50
- $50 Starbucks Email Delivery Gift Card for $45($5 off via code "SBUX", ends Feb. 12)
- Star Wars Walk 'n Roar Chewbacca for $12.99 ($12 off)
- Star Wars Darth Vader Boombox for $9.99 ($30 off)
- ESR Metal Kickstand Case for iPhone XS/X for $11.99 $8 off via code "EVKWAMRK")
- ESR iPhone and Android Wireless Charger for $6.99 ($17 off, via code "CHARG699")
- Soundcore Liberty Lite Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Google Chromecast Music Streaming Media Device for $15 ($20 off)
Smartwatch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) GPS for $379.05 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm) GPS for $407.55 ($21 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $229 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ for $299 ($110 off)
- Withings Nokia Steel Smartwatch for $115 ($15 off)
- Amazfit Bip for $79.99 ($20 off)
Phones
- Moto E Plus 16GB Unlocked Smartphone for $94.99 ($85 off)
- Motorola Moto X Unlocked (32GB) for $139.99 ($210 off with activation)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked for $889 ($110 off)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 for $619 ($110 off)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $623 ($217 off)
Cameras
- Canon EOS 6D Mark 2 DSLR Camera Bundle for $1299 ($500 off, gift via code "BONUS", ends 1/5)
- Yi 360 VR 5.7K Panoramic Camera for $183 ($217 off)
- Leica D-Lux Type 109 12.8MP Digital Camera for $935 ($160)
- Canon PowerShot SX420 for $199 ($180 off)
- Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera for $498 ($150 off)
Games and Consoles
- Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch for $49.95 ($10 off)
- Battlefield V for Xbox One for $29.83 ($30 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for $39.99 ($20 off) also at Target
- Xbox One X 1TB Console for $399 ($100 off), also at Best Buy, Target
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle for $399 ($100 off)
- Metroid Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS for $20.97 $$10 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 ($100 off)
Smart Home and Security
- Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch 3-Way Kit for $44.99 ($15 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $169 ($80 off)
- Blink XT Home Security Camera System w/ free Echo Dot for $77.99 ($52)
- Google Home Mini Charcoal (2-Pack) for $50 ($48 off)
- Blink Indoor 1 Cam System for $66.99 ($33 off)
- Blink Indoor 2 Cam System for $113.99 ($56 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue Starter Kit for $70 ($50 off)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit for $77 ($30 off)
Cooking and Kitchen
- Russell Hobbs 2-Slice Retro Style Toaster for $39.99 ($40 off)
- Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker for $31.99 ($38 off)
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater for $44.99 ($30 off)
- Black and Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer for $82.99 ($67)
Toy Deals
With Toys R Us gone, many retailers are doubling down on toys this holiday season. To date the best LEGO deals we're seeing are coming from Walmart, and that includes deals on LEGO Star Wars.
- Hasbro Gaming Rubik's Cube for $4 ($8 off)
- Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Exploration Kit for $20.99 ($14 off)
- Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot for $54.99 ($25 off)
- Wonder Workshop Dot Creativity Kit Robot for $63.99 ($16 off)
- Funko Pop Star Wars Holiday Darth Vader for $7 ($4 off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers for $56 ($13 off)
Last but not least, celebrate Stan Lee's impact on the comic book industry with this epic deal from Marvel. You can read 11 Stan Lee Comics for free. This includes landmark issues like the first Captain America, Radioactive Spider Man (1st Spider-Man comic), The Incredible Hulk (1st comic), and more.