The Best New Tech for Families in 2022

Jessica Hartshorn
·9 min read
An image of tech products.
An image of tech products.

Courtesy of Manufacturers.

Every year, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, brands launch new products, preview things that will hit shelves later this year, and present pie-in-the-sky ideas that they hope to eventually see to fruition. It's the biggest trade show in the world, so there's a lot to unpack.

Our Parents editors explore the show with an eye for useful items that could make families' everyday lives a little better. We scout products for home, family, kids, and entertainment. We don't try to understand the automotive advances (many years away) or the gaming world or business technology—if a tech company can solve supply-chain problems, we will just leave that to them and be grateful! But we do try to find tech we'd like to buy ourselves, and things that other families might find useful or fun.

Here are our top 11 picks from the 2022 CES. (And yes, the Grammys may be postponed, but CES went on!)

Baby Sleep Coach: Owlet Dream Sock

A new innovation in wearable baby tech, launched at CES 2022, is the Owlet Dream Sock. It monitors your baby's sleep, giving you real-time feedback about heartrate, wakings, and movement, and it monitors trends over time so you can learn what is going right and what could use some help. It's paired with the brand's electronic sleep coaching, which serves up age-appropriate healthy sleep-training habits from 4 to 12 months, when instituting a routine is key. We love that it lets you choose from three proven methods, because families are all different and a little flexibility is key. In the earlier weeks, you'll get postpartum tips and help for the "fourth trimester" before your baby is ready to settle in and really learn day from night. All the info goes to your phone, on the Owlet Dream App.

Also: For $100 more, the Owlet Dream Duo includes a video monitor so you can watch what's happening in the crib from your phone, in HD. The sock fits for up to 18 months.

To buy the Dream Sock: $299; walmart.com.
To buy the Dream Duo: $399; walmart.com.

Owlet Dream Sock
Owlet Dream Sock

Décor-Worthy Air Purifier: Coway Airmega 150

It's two years into a pandemic and we all need air filters, in our homes and office and schools. The most space-saving in this line of popular air filters is also now sold in swoon-worthy colors. A Coway Airmega 150 can look great in your nursery, kid's room, adult bedroom, or the living room. Our favorite is this Peony Pink, the prettiest and yet least expensive shade that they sell. Note that this fall the brand will release the model in botanical art prints, further elevating the appliance. In the meantime, snag one of these in a solid color to clean pollution and allergens out of a room up to 214 square feet. On setting one, you won't even hear the filter doing its job. On settings two or three it emits a low fan noise that won't distract.

To buy: $142.12; amazon.com.

Coway Airmega 150
Coway Airmega 150

Better Toothbrush: hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Sonic Toothbrush

This runs on AAA batteries (they come in the kit) and promises a gentle but effective cleaning. It produces some 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute to defeat plaque. Every 30 seconds, the hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Sonic Toothbrush pulses to cheer you on, and you can also connect it to an app if you want to watch the two-minute countdown and track your brushing history. (Who doesn't like to earn a streak?) The app gives you virtual rewards for your efforts. There's a version for your kids, too, that gamifies brushing for them.

To buy the adult version: $25; amazon.com.
To buy the kid version: $15; amazon.com.

Hum by Colgate Toothpaste
Hum by Colgate Toothpaste

For the Family Dance Party: Revolution Go from Victrola

Vinyl record sales are booming, since physical albums are beloved by fans and collectors. They're also a fun way to introduce kids to your favorite music, since your kids can actually hold an album jacket and study the artwork! Victrola's Revolution Go is a rechargeable, portable vinyl record player with a state-of-the-art speaker system. Carry it with the thick guitar strap. Plug it in, or use the charge to get some 12 hours of unplugged play at the park or in the backyard. You can also connect your phone to it via Bluetooth and use it as a high-end speaker when you want. It's a toy for the whole fam!

To buy: $200; amazon.com.

Go from Victrola
Go from Victrola

To Keep Tabs on Your Kid: Moochies

If you don't want your early-elementary kid to have a Smartphone but do want to be able to communicate with your child and spot their location, Moochies is an optimal solution. The phone/watches are similar to burner phones in that you can prepay a month at a time, and Moochies run on a SIM card, not your phone plan (hooray!). As the parent, you can get in touch with your kid through the Moochies app. It has: messaging between your child and a list of callers that you set, GPS tracking (many parents' favorite feature), and video calling (also only with people you allow). You can set a "safe zone" and be alerted if your child is out of that area. And it counts your kid's steps! It does not have: social media or internet browsing. Finally, it is super durable. Your kid could even jump in the pool with it and wouldn't wreck it, not that it's recommended!

To buy: $130; Best Buy.

Moochies
Moochies

Luxe Razor: Gillette Labs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor

With kids at home, you might not be making it to the barber for a hot-towel shave. But you can mimic the experience in your own bathroom with the Gillette Labs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor, which warms up instantly with the touch of a button. The auto-inspired razor docks onto its charging station magnetically and provides up to a half-dozen shaves from a single charge. The kit comes with the razor handle, two five-blade refills, the charger and plug, and a cleaning cloth to keep it in top shape.

To buy: $170; amazon.com.

Gillette Labs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor
Gillette Labs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor

STEM Toy: Blocks by Tonies

If you own a Toniebox for your child to use to listen to stories (it was among our Best Family Tech of CES 2021), the new Blocks series is a smart addition. And if you don't yet own a Toniebox, maybe this will help convince you to try the screen-free kid entertainer. Each Blocks set utilizes an expert in their field to introduce kids to STEM ideas. There are four themed kits, each containing four 7- to 10-minute audio lessons, for about a half-hour of content per set. In Innovations & Inventions, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explains breakthroughs from the printing press to the internet. In the Gentle Dinosaurs set, paleontologist Jack Homer teaches about creatures including the Nodosaur and Argentinosaurus. For kids who love to learn by listening to stories, these are an educational treat.

To buy: $20; tonies.com.

Blocks by Tonies
Blocks by Tonies

Charger That Stops Your Phone from Eavesdropping: Pozio Cradle

When you sit your phone in this charging cradle, it won't listen, record, and store information that you're saying out loud. (Because yes, your phone does that!) The new Pozio Cradle fits and charges any Android or iOS phone wirelessly, even when it's in its case. And it truly isn't interested in your information—the charger is not going to store anything about you, there's nothing to log into to get it to start working—it just blocks the listening function in your phone as long as the phone is docked inside. If you're a parent who doesn't want the cloud picking up on your personal health or your kid's health, not to mention relationship or financial issues, this may be for you.

To buy: $119; pozio.com.

Pozio Cradle
Pozio Cradle

Easy New Greeting-Card Service: Handwrytten

Paper greeting cards now seem to cost at least $5. And you have to find a stamp, and time to write. The newly launched Handwrytten.com blends the ease of electronic cards with the personal touch of snail-mail and, most touchingly, the ability to (kind of) handwrite your inside message with a real pen.

Log on, sign up (it's free), select a card, and type the inside message, choosing from more than 20 handwriting styles. Input the address and pick a date for the card to go out. Then, unlike the similar service Cardly.net, your message gets written by a robot holding a real ink pen before it zips off to your recipient. You can also work from the Handwrytten app for even more convenience. Use the service for thank-yous, birthday cards, congrats for weddings and babies, or whatever else deserves a proper paper acknowledgement.

To buy: $3.25 plus .58 postage; handwrytten.com.

Handwrytten Card
Handwrytten Card

Outdoor Camera That Can Run On Solar: Cync Outdoor Smart Camera

So many neighbors are using outdoor cameras now, to catch deliveries and visitors and anything going on while they're not at home. If you've been wanting one yourself, but are intimidated about the wiring required, know that GE's new Cync Outdoor Smart Camera can run on batteries, and even be solar-powered rather than wired if you buy a solar accessory pack. It's got HD video and night vision, and stores video images to either the cloud or on an SD memory card. The whole setup is early and unintimidating for the non-tech-savvy.

To buy: $130 for the Battery Camera and $45 for the Solar Panel Accessory; on Amazon.com in February 2022.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera
Cync Outdoor Smart Camera

Alexa-Enabled Microwave: Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven

Cooking one-handed or even no-handed gets easier for parents with the forthcoming Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven. Paired with any Alexa-enabled device, including the Echo, you can say, "Alexa, pause the microwave" if you need to tend to the kids or "Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee" (heavy sigh understood). It responds to more than 100 commands and counting. The smart model includes other features you'd want in a primo microwave as well. It can turbo-defrost, be programmed with a delay so it begins heating later, and you can activate a child safety lock. And there's the popcorn test! Dial in perfectly popped popcorn just by entering the weight of your popcorn bag.

To buy: $300; on Amazon.com in March 2022.

Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven
Panasonic Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

    Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all … The post One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37 appeared first on BGR.

  • TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real

    With over 1 billion users, it's perhaps no surprise that TikTok has become something of a haven for awesome iPhone tips and tricks. So while it may seem unusual, TikTok is brimming with videos highlighting awesome and hidden iPhone hacks. The latest example is something you need to see to believe. Actually, it's something you … The post TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real appeared first on BGR.

  • CES 2022 Is This Week: Preview the New Tech Gadgets We’re Most Excited About

    CES 2022 is here and we’re officially into day two, so here are all the tech gadgets we’re excited most about.

  • Galaxy S22 leaks just spoiled all of Samsung’s remaining secrets

    Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE at CES. Rumors had been swirling for months, but now the phone is finally here, and you can buy one next week. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for official word about the Galaxy S22, but the leaks continue to pour out. Everything from the design to … The post Galaxy S22 leaks just spoiled all of Samsung’s remaining secrets appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum could lose out to rival blockchains that power crypto apps as its much-vaunted upgrade might come too late, JPMorgan says

    By the time the final stage is done, rivals will have grown so much that activity may not return en masse to ethereum, JPMorgan analysts said.

  • Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 has a shockingly deep discount today

    Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras … The post Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 has a shockingly deep discount today appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 tech items you absolutely need to upgrade your home for the new year — as low as $50

    Looking for the best tech for your home? We've got you covered. The list includes a super-discounted TV, soundbar, coffee maker and more.

  • Black Friday is back for Apple headphones – 5 deals you need to see

    All the huge Black Friday sales events are long gone now. With that in mind, it seems like discounts on best-selling products should be few and far between. Wouldn't Amazon want to reserve most of its deepest discounts for the holiday shopping season? Well, it looks like some of the hottest Black Friday Apple headphones … The post Black Friday is back for Apple headphones – 5 deals you need to see appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung's QD Display tech aims to unlock brighter, more colorful OLED TVs

    Samsung is best known for its QLED TVs but at CES 2022 the company’s Display subsidiary unveiled its new QD-OLED technology and it promises to take on the best OLEDs from LG.

  • EV charging companies push faster at-home charges, V2G and connectivity at CES

    EV charging companies have been showing their wares at CES for years now. With dozens of electric passenger cars and commercial fleets expected to hit the market in just a few years, EVs are pushing into the mainstream. The takeaway: EV charging companies, keen to reach this bigger customer base, revealed products designed to hit just about every use case, from commercial fleet charging to at-home charging, from vehicle-to-grid tech to monetizing advertising space on chargers.

  • Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

    Human-like robots are showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. "We've designed Ameca to be as human-like as possible in movement," Morgan Roe, from Britain-based Engineered Arts, says while standing next to the robot, whose grey face moves and blinks as he speaks.

  • Personal computers aren't dead yet: Laptops are showing new signs of life at CES

    Based on the innovation on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, this is probably one of the most vibrant periods in the PC's 40+ year history

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • Amazon just launched a sale on super-affordable Insignia Fire TVs — and they start at just $150

    Need an affordable new set for your den or game room? Get the most bang for your buck with this deal on Insignia Fire TVs.

  • Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread

    Thailand on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said. "Thailand has entered a new wave of infections, where new cases will be rising fast," said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry. The move comes amid a sharp rise in daily infections since the beginning of the year.

  • Illegal movie streaming service Popcorn Time shuts down

    Popcorn Time, the app that was once popular for making pirating movies as easy as watching Netflix, has shut down. It remains to be seen whether Popcorn Time is now gone for good, but it looks like the biggest contributor to its most recent demise is the dwindling interest in the app. On its website, the developers posted a graph of "popcorn time" searches over the past seven years.

  • Apple's iPad Air is back on sale for $539

    Amazon knocks $60 off Apple's iPad Air, bringing it down to $539.

  • Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

    Sony has revealed more information on its next iteration of virtual reality tech for the PlayStation 5, as well as a new VR Horizon game from Guerrilla and Firesprite.The details: During the company's CES 2022 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the names for the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe PS VR2 will use eye-tracking

  • Roblox pauses service in China as it takes 'important transitory actions'

    On December 8, Roblox's Chinese version LuoBuLeSi, published and operated by Tencent, abruptly closed down its server five months after it launched on iOS and Android. Many users, taken by surprise, took to Chinese social media to complain about the short notice. “Last year, we launched Roblox China also known as LuoBuLeSi with a vision to build an immersive virtual universe of 3D experiences in China that we have been testing and iterating on along the way," a Roblox spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.