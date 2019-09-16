The best of The Telegraph in audio: How the PM boxed in Nigel Farage and who is to blame for the BA strike chaos?

Every Friday the Telegraph will bring you a selection of our best articles, comment pieces and features in audio form

Every Friday the Telegraph will bring you a selection of our best articles, comment pieces and features in audio form to be listened to at your convenience.

Associate Editor Camilla Tominey explains how Boris Johnson was able to box Nigel Farage into a corner over Brexit, as an election - and possibly a no-deal Brexit - looms large on the horizon.

Following another week of chaos for British Airways passengers, Matthew Lynn asks: Who is to blame for the grounded flights? Is it BA? Or is it the pilots' union who are standing firm on their demands for increased renumeration?

The decision of the Hong Kong stock exchange to table a £30bn bid for the London Stock Exchange threatens to cause a political headache for the British Government.

Chief City Commentator Ben Marlow looks at why the bid is the biggest test yet for Brexit Britain.

Chinese businessman Jack Ma turned his company Alibaba into an online behemoth, making himself one of the world's richest men in the process.

Sophie Smith analyses how he did it - despite Ma boasting that he knows "nothing about technology".

