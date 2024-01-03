Best Texas cities to watch April’s total solar eclipse, you won’t have to drive far

On April 8, 31 million people in the United States will witness a total solar eclipse, about a third of which will be in just 10 cities.

About 10 million people will witness the total eclipse of the sun in the 10 most populous cities in the path of totality. Each city has a population above 500,000.

According to Great American Eclipse, those cities include San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth, all among the top five places to witness the total solar eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. is not for another 20 years on Aug. 23, 2044. Many in Texas caught the annular solar eclipse Oct. 14, 2023.

The second most populous city, San Antonio, is split in two by the edge of the path of totality. It’s been cloudy in San Antonio on April 8 about 55% of the time since 2000, according to space.com. The population of 1.5 million people can watch the eclipse starting at 1:34 p.m. Central Time, for up to 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

With 1.25 million people, Dallas is third on the list. Dallas-Fort Worth is the region with the largest selection of hotels in the path of totality. The Frontiers of Flight Museum and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden are both hosting eclipse events. It’s been cloudy in Dallas on April 8 about 60% of the time since 2000. Locals can start watching the eclipse at 1:42 p.m. Central Time, for up to 3 minutes and 52 seconds.

Austin, the fourth most populous city in the path with a population of 966,000, will experience a relatively long totality. It’s been cloudy in Austin on April 8 about 59% of the time since 2000, according to space.com. Totality will start at 1:36 p.m. Central Time and last for 1 minute and 46 seconds.

With a population of 964,000, Fort Worth stands at fifth. In Fort Worth, it’s cloudy on April 8 about 49% of the time. Fort Worth residents will experience totality starting at 1:40 p.m. for a duration of 2 minutes and 34 seconds.