Best Things To Buy at Costco for Christmas 2022

Artur Widak / NurPhoto

The holidays are big business for many stores. In fact, as GOBankingRates previously reported, the National Retail Federation has estimated that the total spent by most Americans will be around $942 to $960 billion by the time Jan. 1 rolls around.

Mark Your Calendar: The Best Day for Christmas Shopping in December

Explore: 7 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on For Christmas

Furthermore, a Gallup Poll found that most people plan to spend an average $932 on gifts this season, which is around 2019 pre-pandemic levels. But if that amount is not currently in your budget, there are ways to save and still enjoy a merry, festive holiday season with all the frills and gifts.

Costco is a great option for buying things at below-market, bulk prices. A CNET report from late November found that you can save more than $1,000 in a year shopping at Costco. When it comes to Christmas picks, there’s a large range of products to choose from, including artificial Christmas trees. GOBankingRates recently dove into whether a faux spruce from the warehouse chain is worth it, finding that although there are some that are more affordable, Costco trees provide a lot of added ambiance.

In addition to the tree, here’s what else you should pick up while there:

Decorations

When you want to trim the trees and deck the halls, Costco has a number of good buys that will do the trick. For the outside of your home, there are giant illuminated candy canes that retail for $199.97 per set and an 8″ holiday glitter tree that adds some extra sparkle for $199.97 each, as well.

For inside all the rooms in your home, Costco has beautiful ceramic pieces like this village set that retails for $24.97 and a set of charming gnomes for $29.97. There’s also a set of three winter trees for $39.97.

If you need all the right touches for your own Christmas tree, Costco has tons of ornaments like this oversized red and green set of 12 for $44.99 or its red and gold counterpart for the same price.

Story continues

Wrapping Paper and Cards

At Christmas, it’s the little details that make the season. There’s still time to get your Christmas cards in the mail (USPS has a deadline of December 17 to guarantee any times sent via ground mail services). At Costco, find a box of 40 festive cards for $14.97 or a box of 24 Papyrus handcrafted cards for extra elegance for $24.97.

If you need wrapping paper, Costco’s house Kirkland brand is offering a package of 6 rolls for $33.99 to wrap up all the items for everyone on your gift list. The store also has a set of 6 gift bags in various large sizes for $39.99 for the more odd-shaped items you need to wrap. And there’s gift boxes in stock too — get a set of 10 of various sizes for $24.97.

Food

Christmas is a great time to indulge, and there’s plenty of ways to do so at Costco with these gourmet picks. Get an 9.5-lb., 18-month Aged Boneless Spanish Serrano Ham for $169.99 to feed a crowd, or a Rastelli Black Angus Beef Tenderloin Roast Holiday Meal that serves six and has all the extra dishes you need to make it a feast (without all the dishes), including gourmet sides of potatoes and creamed spinach.

Related: Sam’s Club Drops Hot Dog Combo Price to $1.38, Undercutting Costco’s Famous Deal

If fish is more your thing, Costco also has Smoked New Zealand King Salmon filets for $89.99 and 10 lbs. of King Crab Dungeness Legs for $199.99. And to feed the veggie lovers in your family, grab this pack of 72-count black bean tamales for $89.99.

Costco has a range of great apps, too, like this pre-arranged charcuterie and cheese board that comes padded with crackers, dried fruit and chocolate. It retails for $119.99, which is a great deal for the heaping amounts of food included.

Gifts

Costco also has some gourmet food baskets that make for great gifts, including an eight-box holiday tower for $59.99 with pears, honeycrisp apples, chocolates and more. Or, the Rastelli Connoisseur Gift Crate that comes filled with high-quality meats and cheeses and chocolate bites for $99.99. Show someone you really care with the Popcornopolis Mini Cones gift pack — a 48-piece set offers various pouches of caramel corn, snickerdoodle and zebra flavors and runs for $49.99.

For the kids you need to buy for, Costco offers a whole range of toys like a 4-pack of Pokemon V-Tins for $49.97 and a Barbie and Friends Wildlife Adventure set for $24.97.

See: Tricks for Using Store Rewards on Christmas Shopping at 6 Major Retailers

Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year

Did you know that Costco also has discounted restaurant gift cards? Get a 5-pack of Peet’s Coffee $20 gift cards for just $74.99 (a value of $100) or a 2-pack of $50 Landry’s Multi-Brand Restaurants Gift Cards for $79.99 (also a $100 value). Smashburger, Domino’s, Fogo de Chao and IHOP are among the other options.

(Note: all prices listed in this article are accurate as of Nov. 8, 2022)

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Things To Buy at Costco for Christmas 2022