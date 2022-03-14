The Best Things You Can Buy on Pi Day for $3.14

iStock.com

On March 14 (3/14) every year, math lovers everywhere celebrate Pi Day. Pi is the Greek letter used by mathematicians to represent a constant, described as “the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14159,” according to PiDay.org.

Pi is a unique number that has been calculated to “over 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point” and which continues infinitely. You can see why it’s celebrated. On this Pi Day, we present you with 11 items you can purchase for $3.14 or less.

Cocoa and Sea Salt Instant Oatmeal

Is there any better kind of breakfast than one that’s easy to make, tastes delicious and is good for you, too? Trader Joe’s, the specialty grocery store with awesome prices, has introduced a new instant oatmeal with cocoa and sea salt that is sure to satisfy all of those criteria and start your morning off right. You can get it for just $2.99, too.

Hectare Cabernet Sauvignon

If “two buck Chuck”– Charles Shaw wines — taught us anything, it’s that a tasty glass of wine need not cost a lot of money. Hectare winery follows suit, delivering a robust red wine that’s a favorite for pairing with steak, burgers or a cheese plate. You can get the entire bottle for less than the cost of a glass at most restaurants, just $2.99 through Total Wine.

Canrulo Rainbow Stress Ball Fidget Toy

Even though many pandemic restrictions are easing up around the country, these have undeniably been difficult times. There are always stressful events happening somewhere — politically, globally or at your job or school. For kids and adults, a little stress relief goes a long way. Canrulo’s stress relieving fidget toy is just $2.23 at Amazon.

Crayola Avengers Coloring Book

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has provided hours of entertainment through its movies, video games and comic books. And there’s something for younger kids, too, at an affordable price: just $2.99. A Crayola Avengers coloring book with stickers for your littlest MCU fans.

Elf Flawless Face Powder

Many more people work remotely now; and, while that means most of us can skimp on buying new work clothes, our faces are still getting plenty of play through Zoom meetings. Elf has a great price on their “flawless” face powder. Regularly priced at just $3.00, it’s currently on sale for $2.40.

EOS Honey Apple Lip Balm

Life, work, stress and a busy lifestyle can all lead to dehydration and lack of moisturizing when we need it. Lips seem to be the first to dry out. EOS, known for its hydrating, natural lip balms, has a great deal on their Honey Apple flavor, just $2.81 on sale ($2.96 regularly).

Hand Pies

What better to eat on Pi Day than pies? Better yet, a pie for each hand. Walmart sells fruit hand pies, such as apple and peach, for just 50 cents each. For that, you can buy six pies for $3 and share with friends — or not.

Collapsible Funnels

If you’re a fan of kitchen gadgets that are both useful and ingenious, consider the collapsible silicone foldable funnel. Not only are they easy to use and clean, they’re easy to store, unlike traditional metal or plastic funnels, which often get jammed in drawers. Just $1.99 at Amazon, they come in happy pastel colors.

Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat

Anyone who regularly bakes knows that aluminum foil and parchment paper add up in cost over time and are an incredible waste. Upgrade to a more sustainable, and cheaper, option with a nonstick silicone baking mat that you can use hundreds of times. These mats can be cleaned in the dishwasher and stored rolled up in just about any space. Amazon sells these for $1.99 per sheet.

Slipper Socks

Though spring may be around the corner, it’s still plenty cold in a lot of parts of the country, and mornings and evenings can remain chilly well into early summer in some parts. You can’t ever go wrong with a cozy pair of slipper socks. Get yourself a pair for just $2.56 at Amazon, and choose from seven colors.

Scrapbooking Paper

For the creatives in your household who like to scrapbook or collage, collaging papers can run a pretty penny, depending on where you buy them. But Amazon has a great deal on a package of 50 decorative papers for just $2.89. You can choose from six pattern packs as well.

