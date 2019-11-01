For the Best Three-Row Mid-Size Crossovers and SUVs, See These Full Rankings!

Three-row crossovers certainly aren’t the type of vehicle that will save the planet or encourage spirited mountain driving. They are however a direct answer for buyers who have a lot of kids, and subsequently an ever-expanding amount of stuff, but don’t want to live with the sound of power-sliding doors of a minivan. The charming aspect of a three-row SUV is that they can hold up to eight passengers, carry all the hockey or football equipment a highschooler can throw at it, and regardless of size, still offer better fuel economy than their full-size SUV counterparts such as the Chevrolet Suburban or Ford Expedition.

Here’s how after multiple tests and countless hours of driving we’ve ranked the current available options mid-size crossovers and SUVs capable of holding eight people under the same roof. If three-rows is too overwhelming, we recommend checking out our overall midsize SUV rankings, which will also include two-row options as well.