Is it the Best Time to Add Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) in Your Portfolio?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is a frozen potato products producer and distributor. On November 18, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) stock closed at $84.02 per share. One-month return of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was 1.56% and its shares gained 46.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has a market capitalization of $12.085 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) supplies frozen potato products globally to the restaurant and food retail industries. Just as demand began to recover from pandemic shutdowns last year, an unusually small potato harvest exacerbated an inflationary cost environment. Pricing actions have been effective in recent quarters, driving margin recovery and boosting earnings.”

