Is it the Best Time to Harvest Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -3.09% net of fees, underperforming the -2.19% return of the Russell 2000 Index. Sector allocation contributed positively to the fund’s performance in the quarter, while stock selection detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is a holding bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. On November 23, 2022, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock closed at $15.17 per share. One-month return of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was 1.74% and its shares lost 7.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a market capitalization of $21.886 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), an Ohio-based bank holding company, was removed from the portfolio based on our belief that shares were fully valued and there were better opportunities to deploy capital elsewhere within the portfolio."

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 23 in the previous quarter.

