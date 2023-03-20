Is this the Best Time to Invest in Netflix (NFLX)?

Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio gained 1.3% net of fees and expenses in 2022 compared to a -18% return for the MSCI World Index. The portfolio compounded at 12.3% annually net of fees and expenses, since inception. In addition, check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Broyhill Asset Management highlighted stocks like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a streaming platform. On March 17, 2023, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock closed at $303.50 per share. One-month return of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was -12.78%, and its shares lost 18.98% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a market capitalization of $138.084 billion.

Broyhill Asset Management made the following comment about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Speaking of fresh names, we established a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second half. We began accumulating shares after the company reported two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, which brought the stock down by about 75% from peak to trough. Our investment in Netflix is a good example of what we categorize as a “temporary dislocation” and a great example of the historical investments we’ve made in the tech sector. Unlike other “value” investors, we don’t arbitrarily put tech in the “too hard” pile. We are comfortable and more than happy to underwrite investments in the industry. We just demand a margin of safety when doing it (something often ignored by other investors in the industry). That margin of safety opened up when consensus quickly concluded that Netflix’s growth was over, on the heels of two quarters of subscriber losses, which happened to follow years of surging lock-down-induced demand. The popular narrative was that by pursuing advertising revenue, Netflix was all but admitting that streaming television was completely saturated. We thought otherwise. With ~ 75MM subscribers in the US, even converting a small portion of those 100MM moochers would move the needle3. And given the superiority of the company’s technology and first-party user data, we think the consensus is completely underestimating the long-term potential of a Netflix advertising model."

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 19th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 117 hedge fund portfolios held Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 115 in the previous quarter.

