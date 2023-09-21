Best time to lock in a savings rate in 15 years – here are the best deals

Savers should lock in the best savings rates on the market as a pause on interest rate hikes could lead to lenders dropping deals, financial experts have said.

The best market rate on cash savings hit a new high this week after building society Nationwide unveiled a 8pc offer for its regular savings account for existing customers.

But these deals are unlikely to stick around for much longer after the Bank of England paused interest rates at the current level of 5.25pc on Thursday, according to Rachel Springall of MoneyFacts.

She said: “The savings market overall has been blessed by interest rate rises. Whether someone is happy to lock their cash away or need a more flexible pot to dip into, they will find some attractive deals today.

“If the base rate were to fall, then it could result in providers cutting their rates, some may be able to do this quickly – there is no guarantee a top rate will be around for long.”

The average easy access account pays around 3.08pc, while the top easy access rate on the market is 5.05pc from challenger bank Paragon, according to data from Moneyfacts.

The best one-year fix on the market is 6.2pc, with the top rate for a two-year fix at 6.05pc.

Rates on Isas are also high. The rate on an easy access Isa is 4.75pc with MoneyBox, and as high as 5.60pc with Secure Trust.

The best rates on offer are typically on fixed term accounts – meaning savers can benefit from high rates if they stash their cash away for a year or more, even if lenders decide to pull deals as the economic situation improves.

Although inflation eased last month to 6.7pc after a high of 11.1pc last November, banks have only been offering improved deals since the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and MPs intervened during the summer.

The best savings deals

In July, the regulator launched an investigation into lenders following concerns banks and building societies were not passing on fair increases to savers.

Despite intervention, these deals are still far lower than when the Bank Rate was this high over a decade ago – indicating that savers will not see rates better than what is being offered by lenders for much longer.

Alastair Douglas, chief executive of TotallyMoney, said: “Since the hikes began, banks have dragged their heels in passing the benefits on to savers, with some of the worst offenders barely shifting the dial.

“However, there are some good deals out there — but you’ll need to move fast, as they’re often ready to pull products from the market at any time.”

According to analysis, Santander’s recent market-leading easy access rate of 5.2pc – which was pulled last week at short notice and replaced with a 2.5pc deal – is far below the 6.4pc rate the bank offered when interest rates were this high in 2007.

Asda’s lending arm, now run by Santander and CitiBank, also offered savings rates far higher 16 years ago than they are now.

Even the current highest market for a top one-year bond from the NS&I, at 6.2pc, pays below 6.30pc, the average regular account rate in 2007.

Savers missing out

Not all savers are benefiting from ballooning interest rates, as around £250bn sits in accounts paying no interest, according to broker AJ Bell.

Savers who have locked in the best deals averaging around 5pc or 6pc will still see their savings eroded by inflation, which is not expected to drop to 2.9pc until some time next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Ms Springall of MoneyFacts said: “Inflation is still eroding savers’ cash in real terms, so it’s imperative they take time to ensure their account is offering a competitive return on their investment.”

The Bank Rate is set to stay high for a while yet – with some economists predicting it to stay as high as 4.5pc until 2025.

But with Thursday’s rate pause, savings rates have probably hit their peak, according to financial services company Everlyn Partner’s Jason Hollands.

“Having spent much of the year trying to second guess where rates will peak at, increasingly the financial markets have recalibrated towards second guessing how long rates will remain at their peak,” he said.

“If we are not at the peak, then we are very close.”

Homeowners will also get a much needed reprieve after the Bank’s decision. Brokers are becoming more optimistic that mortgage rates will start to ease, with some claiming there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

The cheapest fixed rate mortgage has already fallen below 4pc for the first time in months after a rate of 3.9pc was launched by the State Bank of India overnight. The deal comes with a 5pc fee but it is the only one below 4.5pc on the market.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is at 6.66pc, while five-year fixes are at 6.09pc, according to Moneyfacts.

