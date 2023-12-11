The best time to see the Geminid meteor shower is this week. Here's how to view.

The Perseids of August may be the most famous, but for some of the most faithful stargazers, only one meteor shower rules supreme.

And it's peaking this week.

The Geminid Meteor Shower, which has been active for much of December, is saving its most spectacular celestial activity for Wednesday and Thursday. The Geminids may not be active during the warm, inviting summertime like its Perseid counterpart, but many astronomers promise a dazzling cosmic show is in store for those willing to brave potentially chilly winter conditions.

Considered to be one of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, peak Geminids could feature as many as 120 meteor trails per hour whizzing across the night sky, according NASA.

“Most meteors appear to be colorless or white, however the Geminids appear with a greenish hue," Bill Cooke, a NASA astronomer, said in a statement. "They’re pretty meteors."

When does the Geminid meteor shower peak?

This photo taken in December 2018 with a long time exposure shows a meteor streaking through the night sky over Myanmar during the Geminid meteor shower.

While the Geminids will be active through Dec. 24, peak activity should occur beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Named for the constellation Gemini, the shower has a reputation for being both bright and intensely colored, capable of falling slowly and even producing fireballs, according to the American Meteor Society. Many of the shooting stars appear as yellowish streaks.

Because of the minimal anticipated moonlight interference, those in rural areas could see upwards of one meteor trail per minute this year, according to NASA.

How can I see the Geminids?

A 30 second exposure captures the sudden flash of a fireball meteor from the Geminids amid the shimmering glow of the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, last December in Norway.

Forecasted conditions should make this year a perfect time to catch the Geminids in action.

The moon, which enters a new phase beginning Tuesday, will be a thin crescent, setting around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the west-southwest. That means the moonless sky will be dark much of the night, according to Space.com.

A clear sky shrouded in darkness is all stargazers need to witness a meteor shower. But considering the time of year, you may also want to consider wearing warm outerwear and bringing blankets as you gaze upward and wait patiently for a shooting star.

While the shower is best viewed during the night and predawn hours, activity typically begins around 9 or 10 p.m., according to NASA. What's more, the shower is visible across the globe.

Don't worry about looking in any particular direction, either, NASA says – Geminid meteors can generally be seen all over the sky.

Depending on the meteor’s chemical composition, the meteor will emit different colors when burned in the Earth’s atmosphere. For instance, oxygen, magnesium, and nickel usually produce green meteors.

What causes the Geminid meteor shower?

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through debris trails left by comets and other space objects. The debris that collides with our atmosphere disintegrates, creating fiery and colorful streaks in the sky, NASA said.

Most meteor showers, including the Perseids, originate from passing comets. But what makes the Geminids different is that they originate from an asteroid.

Asteroid 3200 Phaethon, to be exact.

Discovered in 1983, 3200 Phaethon is theorized to have broken apart under the stresses of the asteroid's rotation, which caused it to eject billions of tons of dust and debris into the solar system, according to NASA.

The small asteroid, which is more than 3 miles in diameter, approaches so close to the Sun that it was named for the Greek myth who drove the sun-god Helios' chariot.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to view Geminid meteor shower at peak times this week