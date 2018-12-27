Every month of 2019 can be the best time to travel — it all just depends on where it is you want to go. Stretch your dollar further — and maybe even stay for a few extras days — by planning your trip early, traveling in the offseason, and using your travel rewards credit card to book your travel and earn more points while you’re there. Incorporating all these considerations into your plans can allow you to have a vacation experience you’ll cherish without breaking the bank .

As any travel lover can attest, there’s no bad time to fly off to experience new places. But depending on your destination, some months might be better suited for your trip than others due to factors like weather, local holidays, events and of course, cost. Prices can also vary greatly between peak months and offseason months.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Time to Travel in 2019

Every month of 2019 can be the best time to travel — it all just depends on where it is you want to go. Stretch your dollar further — and maybe even stay for a few extras days — by planning your trip early, traveling in the offseason, and using your travel rewards credit card to book your travel and earn more points while you’re there. Incorporating all these considerations into your plans can allow you to have a vacation experience you’ll cherish without breaking the bank.

January

January brings mild weather and a full roster of cultural events, including the Three Kings Parade, to Barcelona, Spain. Offseason airline prices can save you about 60 percent compared to a peak season visit, according to CheapAir.com price quotes.

Melbourne, Australia is another best pick for January. The weather is still summer-like, but you can find bargain rates if you book for early January, after the holiday rush but before the Australian Open. Rates quoted on CheapAir.com show price reductions of over 20 percent on airfare and a hotel stay between Dec. 22 and Jan. 5 compared with peak season prices. Then, your biggest problem will be figuring out what to do with all the money you saved.

February

Warm temperatures and events like the National Theater Festival make February a great time to visit Havana, Cuba. And although hotel prices are relatively steady between February and March, you can save almost 30 percent on airfare by booking your vacation for February ahead of time.

Romantic as it might be to ring in the New Year in Honolulu, Hawaii, celebrating Valentine’s Day there instead can save you a bundle. Save even more by traveling earlier in the month. Airfare and hotel rates both drop by more than 40 percent when booking for Feb. 9 compared with Dec. 29.

March

Argentina’s autumn begins in March, bringing with it relief from Buenos Aires’ sweltering summer temperatures and a wider choice of accommodations. March is also the city’s rainiest month, but if you don’t mind vacationing with the chance of drizzle, you can save nearly $300 per person on airfare compared to April.

A March trip to Lima, Peru offers the best of both worlds: warm, dry weather and thinning crowds as peak tourist season winds down. Hotel and airfare prices aren’t at their absolute lowest, but you can still find a four-star hotel for about $150 per night.

April

Visit Copenhagen, Denmark during shoulder season to avoid the heaviest crowds and coldest, darkest weather. You can save about 50 percent on a flight from New York and more than 60 percent on hotels compared to June rates.

Once rainy season ends, shoulder season in Livingstone, Zambia begins. Travel there in April to save over 10 percent on airfare compared to June and avoid the peak season crowds.

May

Warm weather and lower hotel rates and airfare make May an excellent time to visit Kyoto, Japan. You’ll miss Kyoto’s famous cherry blossoms, but you can rent a car to travel north and, perhaps, still catch some blossoms in bloom. Use a travel credit card to maximize your road trip, like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card, which earns you 3x points on a rental car or rideshare.

The months between London’s busy holiday and summer seasons bring significant savings compared to mid-summer rates. Plan to travel early in the month, as rates ramp up quickly. For a weeklong stay beginning May 4, for example, you can save over 50 percent compared to the cost of July airfare and a little more than 15 percent on a hotel.

June

Bangkok, Thailand’s average high-temperature ranges from 91 to 97 degrees, so “cool” is a relative term there. Although you’re likely to experience more rain in June than in the winter months, you’ll also have an easier time getting around due to thinner crowds, and you could save money on hotels and airfare.