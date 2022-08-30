Tell Us The Best Tips You've Learned For Advocating For Yourself At Work

While obviously, it'd be ideal for employers to reward good work and check in with their employees about career growth, oftentimes, that's not the case, and you're left to advocate for yourself.

It can be really hard to speak up for yourself in a workplace, even if your workplace is healthy and comfortable. You may be afraid to break the status quo, or worry that you don't deserve more. Or, it might just be really awkward! You may even worry it'll come across as disrespectful or ungrateful, especially if you're young, new to the workforce, or a woman.

But, advocating for yourself is an important skill, and without it, you may find yourself with less opportunities and growth than your peers. So, BuzzFeed Community, I want to hear from you — what are your best tips for advocating for yourself in the workforce?

Do you have a way to pump yourself up in the bathroom, like Rebecca from Ted Lasso "making herself big" before important meetings?

Do you find that it's better to ask for what you're looking for right off the bat, or to ask your boss for their input first?

Is it best to set up a meeting to talk about salary or promotions first thing in the morning or right before a weekend?

Maybe you have some facts and figures to tell us about that are helpful, like the study that found women often only apply to jobs they feel 100% qualified for, while men will apply if they only feel 60% qualified — which suggests that if you're a woman and aren't totally sure you're qualified for a raise or a promotion, that doesn't mean you aren't/that you shouldn't try for one!

