GOBankingRates determined the best American travel destinations for your money by looking at data provided by Hipmunk for the average costs of flights, hotels, transportation, food and drinks at 55 cities across the country to find out where you'll get the most bang for your buck. Consider one of these cheap places to save on your next big vacation.

You don’t have to spend a lot for a memorable vacation, especially if you’re traveling within the U.S.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Travel Destinations for Your Money in 2019

GOBankingRates determined the best American travel destinations for your money by looking at data provided by Hipmunk for the average costs of flights, hotels, transportation, food and drinks at 55 cities across the country to find out where you’ll get the most bang for your buck. Consider one of these cheap places to save on your next big vacation.

20. Chicago

Airfare cost: $258

$258 Hotel cost per night: $201

Known for baseball, jazz music, hot dogs and deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is becoming a more popular place to visit. In 2017, the Windy City saw a record number of domestic and overseas visitors — 55.27 million. If you partake in the culinary scene, expect to pay an average of $15 per meal and an extra $5 if you pair it with a domestic beer. And if you plan on getting around on public transit, you should budget $34 per day.

Fortunately, there are lots of free attractions in Chicago that will help you save money on your vacation, including the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Lincoln Park Conservatory & Gardens.

19. Birmingham, Ala.

Airfare cost: $433

$433 Hotel cost per night: $119

Birmingham hotels are some of the cheapest of all the accommodations in the cities on this list. The Southern city offers plenty for its visitors to do, from playing a round of golf to learning about its civil rights history. It also has a vibrant culinary scene that’s affordable — the average meal costs just $12. If you want to have a drink with your meal, you can get a domestic beer for about $4.

18. New Orleans

Airfare cost: $320

$320 Hotel cost per night: $204

Beer lovers can benefit from the low cost of beer in the Big Easy. At an average of $3.50 for a domestic beer, it’s tied for the third-cheapest beer price on this list. And there’s no open container law, so you can have your cheap beer while strolling through the historic and lively French Quarter. The city has lots of tasty local foods as well, from po’ boys to beignets. A meal in New Orleans will cost you an average of $12.

17. Savannah, Ga.

Airfare cost: $370

$370 Hotel cost per night: $181

Savannah is where Southern charm, art, historic architecture, boutique shopping, fine dining — and ghosts — converge. The average meal here will cost $12, while a domestic beer will cost you around $4.

With airfare costs approaching $400, consider making the most of the money you’ll be spending by booking your flight with a travel rewards card, such as the Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card, so that you can earn rewards points with every purchase.

16. Philadelphia

Airfare cost: $297

$297 Hotel cost per night: $195

With public transportation costs averaging $14 per day, Philadelphia has some of the cheapest transportation among all of the cities analyzed in this study. Use the public transit system to get around, and visit the City of Brotherly Love’s famous historic sites like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. And don’t forget to get a Philly cheesesteak while you’re in town. The average meal here will cost you $15, while a domestic beer will set you back $5.

15. Portland, Ore.

Airfare cost: $301

$301 Hotel cost per night: $182

Shop, hike, eat and drink your way through this quirky Northwestern destination city. Expect to pay $15 for a meal and $5 for a domestic beer. And budget for about $20 a day to get around on public transit.

Although those prices are on the higher end compared to the other cities on this list, you’ll save when you go shopping at any of the local stores, as there is no sales tax in Portland.

14. Houston

Airfare cost: $286

$286 Hotel cost per night: $131

Of all of the cities analyzed in this study, Houston has some of lowest airfare and hotel costs. Although Hurricane Harvey hurt the local tourism industry in 2017, the city is recovering. The city experienced more than 21 million visits in 2017 and is aiming to get 25 million annual visits by 2020.

There are plenty of free things to do in Houston, including catching a live performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, going to a movie screening at Market Square Park and visiting the unique Art Car Museum.

13. Austin, Texas

Airfare cost: $322

$322 Hotel cost per night: $189

Once you get to Austin, it’s cheap to get around, with the average cost of public transportation per day at $8 — the lowest of any destination included on this list. While you’re there, catch a ballet, visit one of its world-class museums, go shopping or spend the day paddling around Lady Bird Lake. And be sure to savor some of the local Tex-Mex and barbecue. The average meal in Austin costs $15, and a domestic beer will cost you about $4.50.