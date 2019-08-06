These are the best travel rewards programs for airlines and hotels, according to U.S. News

Traveling is a perk in and of itself. But the savviest of travelers know that the real perks come when you're part of a loyalty program.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual Best Travel Rewards Programs rankings Tuesday to give travelers a detailed look at which hotel and airline loyalty programs offer top-tier benefits.

The publication takes into account myriad factors when putting together these rankings. These include membership benefits like free amenities and redeemable experiences as well as how simple it is to earn and redeem free flights or hotel stays. For hotels, U.S. News considers property diversity; for airlines, it takes airline quality rating scores into account.

Also ranked by U.S. News: These are the best places to visit in the world

Marriott Bonvoy snagged the top hotel rewards program slot for the third year in a row, while the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan held its title as the best airline rewards program for the fifth year in a row.

What exactly makes a stand-out travel rewards program? Marriott Bonvoy offers low points redemption rates and has a sizable network of hotels across popular vacation locales. Alaska Airlines' top ranking is due to similar metrics, including its vast array of flight routes to popular destinations. Alaska also allows reward members who use points for a reward stay that's five or more nights to score one night free. Scroll through the galleries above and below to see the complete lists.

"Choosing among the countless travel rewards options available can seem like a challenge, but the financial benefits outweigh this potential drawback," Christine Smith, travel editor at U.S. News, said in a statement.

"The top-ranked rewards programs offer all travelers the opportunity to earn valuable rewards by simply signing up for a program and taking a trip. Whether travelers care most about cashing in accruals for a free night or flight or receiving complimentary perks like Wi-Fi access or a checked bag, they can use these rankings to find the program that best suits their needs."

For a complete look at the rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report's site.

