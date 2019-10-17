Best tricks to making really good gluten-free chocolate chip cookies originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Even if you can't eat gluten, you can still enjoy a delicious chocolate chip cookie!

Food Network host and cookbook author Lorraine Pascale shared the top tips and tricks to making a good gluten-free cookie with "Good Morning America" for our "Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie Week."

What to know about gluten-free flour?Look for gluten-free flour with xantham gum in it to set your cookies apart and give them a texture that's more true to a classic chocolate chip cookie.

How does xantham gum help?

Xantham gum helps make for a chewy cookie.

Does adding liquid help?

Adding a tablespoon of water or milk will help this recipe since gluten-free flour is typically a bit more "thirsty" than all-purpose or cake flour.

Can you tweak this recipe to make it vegan?

Yes! Swap out the butter for good quality, firm vegan butter. Make sure to check your chocolate too; most dark chocolates are vegan.

Any alternative sugar suggestions?

Coconut sugar can be used in place of brown sugar and will have a slight caramel taste to it.

Lorraine’s Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes around 20 cookies

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 tbsp of water

1 cup of brown sugar

1 egg

2-3 tsp of vanilla extract

1 and 3/4 gluten free flour (look for one with xanthan gum in it)

1 tsp of baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 plus 1/4 cup of chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt the butter in a pan then pour in to a bowl. Add the water, sugar, egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth and creamy.

Then add the flour (make sure the flour has xantham gum), baking soda and a pinch of salt. Plus the chocolate chips. Mix well.

Put even scoops of cookie dough onto a baking sheet. Space them far enough apart so that they don’t melt together when they spread.

Bake for around 10 minutes. Remove them from the oven and leave to cool.



