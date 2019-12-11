The Best Trimmers for Keeping Your Facial Hair Under Control

“Beard trimmer” doesn’t quite tell the full story with these devices. Yes, they’re built to help you detail and even out facial hair, but many can deliver almost as close of a shave as a regular razor. Some will even remember your last length setting for you. We set out to find which are the best in this age of sleeker and higher-tech trimmers. Take a look at helpful buying advice below, then scroll farther for in-depth reviews of the top-performing models.

Consider Attachments

Most of the trimmers you’ll find below have at least one guide comb, detailing razor, or other sort of attachment that you can swap on and off the fixed head to tailor the shave to the length you want or kind of hair you’re cutting. Keep these in mind when determining which trimmer is right for you. But don’t rule one out if it looks promising but doesn’t have a ton of attachments—some have the added functionality, like length adjustment, already built-in. Yes, this can sometimes mean coughing up more money, but you may appreciate not having to keep track of a dozen guide combs. And if you don’t care to trim your nose hair, well, no reason to get a separate head for it.



Battery Life and Quick Charging

Often, it doesn’t take anywhere close to an hour to fully detail or shave a beard, so you don’t have to worry about maxing out the battery on a cordless trimmer in one go. But if you don’t use it that often, it can be easy to forget how much battery life your trimmer has left, which could lead to you reaching for it one day only to find that it’s dead. Some models will run while they’re plugged in, but others may not charge if you turn them on with the cord attached. A solid battery life, like the Remington Beard Boss has, could run for as long as a couple of months, depending on use, but quick-charging capability will come in handy if you’re simply looking for a fast shave. It will vary by brand and model, but usually trimmers with this feature only need to be plugged in for a few minutes for them to hold enough of a charge so you can get in a hasty touch up.

Wet vs. Dry Use

If you’re unsure as to whether you can use your trimmer in the shower, look for a little symbol on its body. Naturally, it’s a shower head icon and indicates whether or not the trimmer is safe for use under the stream of water. (A faucet symbol means that the trimmer can be washed with water but doesn’t tell you if it’s shower-safe.)

How We Tested

Every trimmer on this list has been thoroughly evaluated and vetted by our team of test editors. We research the market, survey user reviews, speak with product managers and designers, and rely on our own experience shaving our unkempt chins. To get our facial hair in shape for this test, we began by letting it grow out for two months to the point where it was good and scraggly. Then we set off on a marathon shaving session, using each trimmer first to touch up the edges of the mustache and on our cheeks to gauge the detailing chops and closeness of the shave. After that, we moved on to the jawline and underbeard, seeing how well the trimmers handled the thickest, densest hairs and whether or not they irritated the more sensitive skin on the neck. All the while, we took stock of how ergonomic the trimmers were, whether or not the housing remained grippy when wet, if the trimmers tugged and pulled hairs rather than cut them cleanly, how easy it was to swap the attachments on and off, and how intuitive the control were. We also factored in the number of attachments, claimed battery life and charging time, if the trimmers had quick-charge functions, and price.After all that, these seven came out on top. All told, though, we tested 13 trimmers, cordless and corded. But you won’t see any corded models here, since the cordless ones beat them out for the better versatility and ease of use. Read on for reviews of the best performing beard trimmers. You’re bound to find one that will suit your needs while making touching up facial hair a little easier—maybe enjoyable, even.