The best true crime shows on Peacock

When you think of true crime, do you immediately go to high-profile murders? While it's easy to jump straight to the Black Dahlia slaying or a more recent horrific case like that of Chris Watts, we often forget that murder is not the only crime that exists. Though brutal killings may be the driving force behind the genre's most coveted stories, fraud, theft, religious abuse, and more all fit the bill, too.

From dramatizations starring your favorite actors to docuseries with courtroom footage — including unsolved mysteries, medical malpractice, cult fanaticism, and more — here are the best true crime shows streaming on Peacock right now.

<i>Bloodline Detectives</i>

Hosted by true crime aficionado and legal analyst Nancy Grace, with narration from English television and radio personality Piers Gibbon, Bloodline Detectives breaks down former cold case murders that were solved using genetic geneaology, or familial DNA (which is how the Golden State Killer was caught, if you're unfamiliar with the process).

The series revisits dead-end cold cases cracked by matching DNA taken from the crime scene to a close relative on a site like Ancestry or 23andMe. Once a match has been found in cases like this, genealogists can follow the bloodline to help police single out and arrest a suspect. Through interviews with family members and investigators, Bloodline Detectives does an excellent job explaining exactly how each case was solved long after everyone's hope for a resolution was lost.

<i>Cruise Ship Killers</i>

Don't let the title fool you — this Canadian documentary series does explore murders at sea, but it also covers disappearances, alleged suicides, and unsolved cases, too. Horror/mystery writer J.H. Moncrieff, former medical examiner Kim Witt, and retired detective Damian Turner guide us through each case, offering expert insight on the deaths, disappearances, and (where possible) convictions. While this series isn't an exceptionally hard-hitting look inside these cases, it specializes in a unique setting in the true crime world.

The show has changed the names of people, places, and ships involved in the cases, as well as altered certain miscellaneous details, to protect the identities of the victims and their families. It also cast actors to recreate scenes, including the interviews with witnesses and family members. Still, it's possible to match up the episodes with their real-life inspirations. For example, episode 2, "Shelly," appears to adapt the 2010 death of Yang Wenjuan.

<i>Dr. Death</i>

Adapted from the first season of Dr. Death, a podcast that explores outrageous instances of medical malpractice, this binge-worthy miniseries stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a poorly-trained Texas neurosurgeon who maimed over 30 patients and killed two of them. Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin also star as Dr. Randall Kirby and Dr. Robert Henderson, respectively, both of whom caught on to Duntsch's botched procedures and lobbied to have his license revoked.

Dr. Death is a Peacock original spread across eight episodes. The bone-chilling depiction of Duntsch's selfish, careless, and possibly sociopathic rampage succeeds in keeping you on the edge of your seat, eyes glued to the screen even though you're desperate to flinch away. But where this one keeps you riveted, it may also leave you wondering if you'll ever be able to go to the doctor again without Duntsch's actions flashing through your mind.

<i>Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story</i>

Peacock also produced this companion docuseries to Dr. Death, which, rather than dramatizing the story for the sake of entertainment, tells the tale of Christopher Duntsch's malpractice — and two doctors' fight to put an end to it — through brief reenactments, courtroom documents, and interviews with the patients who survived it. While you often don't have the opportunity to hear directly from victims, this series sheds light on the full impact of these procedures gone awry.

Through four episodes, Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story details Duntsch's actions straight from the source, leaving the storytelling up to his former colleagues, the men and women he harmed, his ex-girlfriend, and trial lawyers instead of a — admittedly excellent — dramaticized script.

<i>Police: Suspect No. 1</i>

This British docuseries follows the Norfolk police as they work to identify criminals and bring them to justice, from the beginning of the investigation to closing the case. Sitting in on interviews, coaxing confessions, and emphasizing the need for solid evidence, Police: Suspect No. 1 gives an inside look at the entire process leading up to an arrest.

Rather than focusing on a single case or criminal, this series includes live looks at a variety of cases, featuring body cam and surveillance footage from start to finish. The in-depth review of how investigations work broadens the viewers' knowledge, offering insights that other documentaries may not spend as much time on between nitty-gritty details or more well-known crimes. Season one is streaming now, with season two underway.

<i>Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs</i>

This mini docuseries documents polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs' rise to power, told by his once-favorite wife, Naomie Jessop, who tagged alongside him while running from police. Jeffs led the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he took on multiple wives, including the former spouses of his late father and child brides. Jeffs made the FBI's Most Wanted list, and while he was charged with sex crimes against minors in June 2005, he wasn't caught until over a year later.

In addition to Jessop, the series includes interviews with another former wife and their children, as well as officers involved in his arrest and downfall and the lawyers who worked on his sentencing.

<i>Prime Crime</i>

Hosted by attorney Jesse Weber, who is also an anchor and reporter for the Law and Crime Network, Prime Crime centers on high-profile cases that define the true crime genre. Highlights include controversial crimes like the Slender Man stabbing or the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard as well as surprising survival stories, like Jayme Closs's escape from captivity.

Weber confers with experts, as well as key members in solving the cases, to break down exactly how the suspects were identified and brought to justice in each instance. Through police footage, 911 recordings, and courtroom transcripts, viewers get the full picture of every crime covered.

<i>Skeleton Stories</i>

Basically Bones IRL, Skeleton Stories follows forensic anthropologists who solve lesser-known cases by — you guessed it — examining the victims' skeletons. This forensic method often helps uncover the last remaining clues to the cause of death in order to bring justice to the victims' families.

Each episode covers multiple cases, dramatizing the bones discoveries and the anthropologist examinations to give a complete picture of the case, leading to the identification of the victim and determination of what happened to them. Interviews with family members, attorneys, and witnesses fill in the gaps about who the victims were and where they were found, softening the technicalities of the investigation and, in a way, bringing them back to life.

<i>Three Days to Live</i>

Three Days to Live focuses on cases of abduction, named as such because the 72 hours immediately following the crime are the most critical to the investigation. The series reconstructs scenes and includes first-hand interviews to showcase the days immediately following a kidnapping.

Three Days covers cases in which the victims were rescued as well as those who were unfortunately murdered, breaking down the timeline of the abduction and everything investigators did to recover the victims.

<i>Trial File</i>

Trial File covers the aftermath of criminal investigations, using courtroom footage to explore the trials of alleged murderers. Featuring dramatic interviews, harrowing testimonies, and the reading of the verdicts, the series will have you feeling like you're sitting among the jurors.

The introductory episode reviews the high-profile case of Texas v. Amber Guyger, an off-duty officer who entered her neighbor Botham Jean's apartment instead of her own and shot him dead. Other cases include a husband accused of hiring his best friend to kill his wife and a babysitter charged with murder after the child suffered a fatal blow to the head.

