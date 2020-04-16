The Best Turkish Towels For the Beach, the Bath and Beyond

Click here to read the full article.

There’s only a small handful of things more frustrating than getting out of the bath or shower only to find that your towel is still damp from the last time you used it. No one likes a towel that can’t efficiently dry you—or get dry afterward. And this is where a Turkish-style towel can come in handy.

As evidenced by their namesake, Turkish towels are made in Turkey from some of the best cotton in the world. The long-staple cotton grown in the country is abundant, and is often used to make towels that are supremely absorbent and dry a lot faster than traditional towels. There are even plenty of versions that are large enough to go from the bath to the beach or poolside—or anywhere else you might need a reliable way to dry off quickly. Here, a selection of the best Turkish towels money can buy.

More from Robb Report

