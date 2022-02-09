The best TV deals under $1,000 to shop before the Super Bowl: Samsung, Vizio and TCL

Upgrade your home viewing experience with the best TV deals under $1,000 from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

We're closing in on another season finale for football, with Super Bowl 56 set for Sunday, February 13. If you're looking for a better TV to watch every touchdown, tackle and anything else on your viewing schedule this year, we've found the best deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more—and all of them are less than $1,000.

With a new TV, you might think you'd need to shell out thousands of dollars to get the best possible viewing experience. On the contrary: Some of the best TVs we've ever tested can be found for more affordable prices. Some even run less than $500 and still provide a quality viewing experience!

Take the Vizio 55-inch V-Series. It's available at Amazon for $384, a 23% discount on its list price of $499.99. We tested this V-Series model and appreciated the lush colors it displayed right from the get-go. It also had a fantastic series of black level measurements that we found were unaffected by brighter picture elements, keeping the imagery stabilized for those just looking for a solid screen in their living rooms.

The Samsung Q60A has decent brightness and deep black levels, making for a solid budget TV.

There's also the Samsung Q60A, typically listed from $597.99 but now on sale at Abt for as low as $497.99. The QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is one of the best Samsung screens we've tested for its deep black levels and brightness, which helped it beat out most of the other TVs during testing. It also has solid color saturation in its imagery, making it a neat budget pick for cinephiles.

The best TCL TV deals under $1,000

The TCL 5-Series is the best budget TV we've ever tried and it can be yours for less than $450 right now.

The best Vizio TV deals under $1,000

Amazon has the quality Vizio P-Series TV for less than $900.

The best Samsung TV deals under $1,000

The Samsung Q70A TV has a solid smart platform for users wanting to easily manage their viewing preferences.

The best Hisense TV deals under $1,000

See the rich color textures of your favorite movies with the Hisense U6G TV for a major price cut today.

The best Sony TV deals under $1,000

Sony's X80J TV is on sale in multiple sizes without breaking the bank.

