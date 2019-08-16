Best TV deals this weekend: Vizio, LG, Sceptre, and more

Twitter More

Waiting until Black Friday to a buy a TV has become the thing to do, but we're proposing that you should have that HDR quality in your home for all of fall.

Forget Hallmark Christmas movies — September and October are the best months on television for fans of horror or classic slasher movies, and those dark scenes are the spookiest when you can actually see who's lurking in the shadows.

The argument for fall sports in 4K is obvious: Sports fans shouldn't have to spend the first months of the season unable to decipher where the ball is or what the score says.

Luckily, there are always some hidden gem TV deals scattered across the internet well before holiday sales: Get a 49-inch LG 4K TV for $377 (that's bougie dorm life, if we've ever heard it), a 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum TV for $999.99, or a 75-inch Sony 4K TV for less than $1,500 plus a free $400 Dell gift card. Read more...

