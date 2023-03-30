The Best Tweets About Donald Trump Getting Indicted For A Crime
On Thursday, former president Donald Trump became the first former or current US president to be criminally charged after a New York grand jury indicted him over his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Like always, Twitter was there to poke fun at the truly unprecedented times we're living in.
‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges.
googling “indicted” please hold
Donald Trump just released this statement
Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment 😭😭
BREAKING: Trump releases statement on indictment
Happy Trump Indictment Day
TRUMP INDICTED, BITCHESSS
my ex getting cheated on and trump indictment in the same day, god is good 🥹
everyone headed to the trump indictment party #TrumpIndictment
Liza Minnelli has outlived the long wait for Donald Trump to be indicted. A grand jury has voted to indict the former President for his role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Hallelujah and amen!
trumps been indicted and gwyneth paltrow is innocent
while i’m not a fan of donald trump, it is chilling to realize that this could happen to any one of us after livetweeting 34 consecutive crimes
Trump is being indicted and Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski trial! Oh Ryan Murphy is going to have a field day!!!!
this better not overshadow the gwyneth paltrow deliberations
Absolutely no sense of pacing in this country. https://t.co/3om9R8gxVx
This is all a smoke screen to distract you from the Gwyneth Paltrow verdict.
Fred Durst shakes hands with the former president and currently indicted Donald Trump at the 2000 MTV VMAs (2000)
