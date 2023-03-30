The Best Tweets About Donald Trump Getting Indicted For A Crime

3
Paige Skinner
·2 min read
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023.&nbsp;

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023.

Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, former president Donald Trump became the first former or current US president to be criminally charged after a New York grand jury indicted him over his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Like always, Twitter was there to poke fun at the truly unprecedented times we're living in.

