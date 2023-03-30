The Best Tweets About Donald Trump Getting Indicted For A Crime

Associated Press

The Army is working to quickly pull together some new recruiting ads to air during the NCAA's Final Four basketball games this weekend, after being forced to yank commercials that featured actor Jonathan Majors, in the wake of his arrest last Saturday. Army leaders had been excited to feature Majors in the ads, as a key part of their new campaign aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers — which fell far short of their enlistment goal last year. Last weekend, however, they pulled the ads off the air when Majors was arrested in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.