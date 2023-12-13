Best U.S. cities for remote work? See how Rochester ranks.

Among the Top 50 cities for hybrid work in the US, three cities in New York State made the list and Rochester came out on top for the state.

According to a report by Rent, the number of people working from home increased drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2022, 39 percent of renters were hybrid employees and another 31 percent worked from home full-time.

Where are the best places in America to work remotely?

The top cities in New York are:

No. 21: Rochester, with a total score of 49.66

No. 23: Syracuse, with a total score of 49.12

No. 39: Albany, with a total score of 46.46

Rochester NY is one of the best places in the U.S. to work from home

With a population of 210,606, 14 percent of people in Rochester report working from home, according to Rent.

The city currently has 16 co-working spaces available, which is just over 1 space for every 500 remote workers.

The report says that Rochester currently has 30,117 remote/hybrid workers.

Local apartment communities have become an excellent option for setting up a work-from-home (WFH) lifestyle.

More: Can you guess which Florida city is No. 2 in the US for people who work from home?

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Where are the best U.S. cities for remote work? Rochester rates highly