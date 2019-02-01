The best UK deals for Friday: Jimmy Choo sprays, Philips TVs, Whiskas pet supplies, and more

Twitter More

Facebook More

We are now less than two weeks away from Valentine's Day and that means you are running out of time to grab a killer gift. Do not panic however because we have tracked down the deals to make your Valentine's dreams come true.

We have the best deals on classic gifts like fragrances and jewellery, with the chance to save over £100. Just don't go bragging too much about how much money you saved on the gift. Probably best to keep that to yourself.

We have also found deals on less traditional Valentine's Day gifts, like TVs. That's really a gift for you and your partner, so everybody wins. We have tracked down deals on major brands like Samsung, LG, and Philips, including an absolutely massive saving on the Philips 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with Android Smart TV. This is reduced to just £999 from £2000. Read more...

More about Tv, Valentine S Day, Jewellery, Fragrance, and Mashable Shopping