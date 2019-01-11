The best UK deals for Friday: Panasonic microwaves, Philips kettles, De'Longhi coffee machines, and more

Twitter More

The true heart of any home is in the kitchen. It's where food is prepared, teas are brewed, and wine is stored.

The kitchen needs to be respected, and this deals round up is packed full of the technology that your kitchen deserves. We have sourced the best deals on kettles, microwaves, slow cookers, and coffee machines. Kit your kitchen out with these deals and it'll shine.

There are a number of great opportunities to save if you are in need of a new microwave. The Panasonic Solo Inverter microwave oven is reduced to £99 from £134.99, the Morphy Richards Microwave Accents Colour Collection is down to £75.99, and the Russell Hobbs Flatbed Digital Solo microwave has been dropped to £84.99. The biggest possible saving is on the Haden Cotswold microwave, available for just £80 from £249.99. Read more...

