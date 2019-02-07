The best UK deals for Thursday: iPhones, Amazon devices, Cath Kidston gift sets, and more

Twitter More

Valentine's Day is only a week away, and we would never recommend that anyone panics, but if you haven't got your gift sorted, you should maybe kind of panic (just a little bit!).

Don't worry. There's still time to find something thoughtful and considered, especially when we have lined up some great options for you. We have tracked down the best deals on iPhones, Amazon devices, board games, Cath Kidston products, and beauty gift sets, just in time for Valentine's Day.

We know some of those items don't necessarily sound like classic romantic gifts, but if you haven't got anyone to buy for, then why not treat yourself to a new gadget or even an iPhone? You can save £200 on an Apple iPhone 7 Plus in a range of colours. Read more...

