The best UK deals for Thursday: Logitech mice, Rii keyboards, Samsung monitors, and more

It's the final day of January. After what feels like at least 100 days of suffering through New Year's resolutions and healthy living, we have made it. Now we can focus on getting back to the good stuff.

To celebrate the final day of the longest month since the beginning of time, we have sourced deals on keyboards, mice, monitors, and general technology for the home. There's some big names in this list of deals, including Dell, Samsung, Logitech, and Philips.

If you are in need of a new keyboard, we have tracked down some great deals that may interest you. The Logitech K120 business keyboard is down to under £10, the Rii RK100 3 gaming keyboard is reduced to £12.99, and the Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard is reduced to £34.99 from £59.99. Read more...

