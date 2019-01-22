The best UK deals for Tuesday: Eufy robot vacuum cleaners, Samsonite luggage, Kenwood food processors, and more

Twitter More

Facebook More

We made it through Blue Monday and it's plain sailing from now on guys. We all deserve a pat on the back. We also deserve to profit from great deals, but where to find them?

We track down the very best deals and discounts from around the web and drop them on your digital doorstep on a daily basis. In this round up of the best deals available to you right now, we have found the best offers of vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, food processors, and suitcases.

You can save on a Miele Complete C3 PowerLine bagged vacuum cleaner, down to just £150 from £240, a Neato Robotics Botvac D7 robot vacuum cleaner, down to £499.99 from £799.99, and a Swan Fearne food processor, reduced to £79.99 from £179.99. Read more...

More about Suitcase, Luggage, Vacuum Cleaner, Food Processor, and Robot Vacuums