Best US destination for snowbirds? This Sarasota County city nabbed the crown, study says

Venice was crowned the best destination for snowbirds, according to a study done by StorageCafe, a nationwide storage space marketplace.

Known as “The Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” it has garnered much love for Caspersen Beach, birdwatching, and its buzzing entertainment scene. Eight out of the top 10 cities were – maybe not so shockingly – in Florida.

The StorageCafe study looks at U.S. cities with populations bigger than 10,000 and analyzed 215 warm-weather cities. The analysis uses 18 “snowbirding” metrics, including beaches, golf courses, October-March average temperature, and available vacant housing.

What makes Venice the top destination?

Balmy weather, a high number of available housing units, golf courses, and a strong health sector are reasons Venice landed in the top spot, according to the study.

What other Florida cities were close contenders?

Eight Florida cities landed in the top ten snowbird destinations in the U.S.

Here’s the total list:

Venice Vero Beach Fort Pierce Naples Lake Wales Mission, Texas Apache Junction, Arizona Tarpon Springs Fort Myers Clermont

What makes a place snowbird-friendly?

The study used 18 “snowbirding” metrics to determine the best city for snowbirds.

The metrics included in the overall score and weightings include:

October-March average temperature, scoring weight: 15%

Vacant housing units for seasonal recreational, occasional, or renting use, scoring weight: 15%

Precipitation, scoring weight: 5%

Air quality, scoring weight: 5%

Offenses known to law enforcement as a percentage of population, scoring weight: 13%

Total beach length within a 10-mile radius of the city, scoring weight: 5%

Park surface per capita in the city, scoring weight: 5%

Number of RV parks in each city, scoring weight:2.5%

Number of golf courses per 10,000 residents, scoring weight: 2.5%

Restaurants per 1,000 residents, scoring weight:2.5%

Average internet speed, scoring weight:2.5%

Median rent: 7.5%

Median house price, scoring weight: 7.5%

Average self-storage rate for a 10-foot by 10-foot unit, scoring weight:2.5%

Medicare pricing for new patients, scoring weight: 2.5%

Hospitals per 10,000 residents, scoring weight: 2.5%

Doctors and clinicians per 1,000 residents, scoring weight: 2.5%

Medical organizations per 1,000 residents, scoring weight: 2.5%

What is a snowbird?

Snowbirds are people who migrate from cooler areas in the U.S. to warmer climates during the winter months, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

When do snowbirds come and leave Florida?

While timing can vary, snowbirds start arriving in November and stay until April. The peak snowbird season is usually during the winter holidays and into the early months of the new year, the study says.

Snowbirds start leaving Florida in the spring when temperatures in their permanent homes become more favorable.

