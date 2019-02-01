The Best Valentine’s Day Gift for a Bookworm + 4 More Clever Finds

A roundup of what we’ve been reading and needing this week

Here at Clever, we’re all about finding the good stuff—unexpected decorating ideas, day-brightening accents and furnishings, news you need to know—and then delivering that info directly to you. Here’s a roundup of five things that stopped us in our tracks this week that we wanted to be sure you don’t miss.

Areaware's Spring 2019 Collection Has Sprung More Blockitecture designs, more delightful food-shaped puzzles, and our personal favorite, brand-new half moon–shaped bookends powder-coated in bold primary colors. Valentine's Day gift alert! areaware.com

49 Iconic Sitcom Sofas in One Place HomeAdvisor created the "ultimate sitcom sofa compendium," where you'll find such classics as the fringey Central Perk couch from Friends and Will & Grace's simple navy number. homeadvisor.com

This Peanut-Shaped, Dune-Covered House Is Bananas Is it just us or is the home, designed by architect Javier Senosiain near Mexico City, reminiscent of the Teletubbies set??? dwell.com

How to KonMari Your Inbox Maybe Marie Kondo's organizing method isn't your cup of tea when applied to your home, but admit it, your 156 unread emails could definitely benefit from her expertise. vogue.com

This Rug Company Did a Gorgeous Photo Shoot in an Italian Mansion What do we love most? It's a tough competition between the CC Tapis's outside-the-box rugs, Villa Panza's imposing 18th-century architecture, and the wealth of contemporary art by greats like James Turrell. yellowtrace.au