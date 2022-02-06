The best Valentine's Day 2022 sales at lululemon, Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade and more

Shop all the best Valentine's Day sales on fashion, jewelry, tech, beauty and more.

With Valentine's Day 2022 just a week away, now is the time to add the perfect gift for your loved one to your cart. Before Monday, February 14, shop all the best Valentine's Day sales so you can save big on must-have presents. Keep scrolling to scoop epic markdowns on chocolate, handbags, candles and everything in between ahead of the romantic holiday.

From thoughtful presents that your valentine will treasure forever to top-selling products that just may make their life a little easier, Valentine's Day gifts come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're looking for chic home decorations, sparkly jewelry or trendy clothes and accessories, you can find deep discounts on all that and more from the likes of Blue Nile, Macy's and QVC. Need gift ideas? We've got you covered there, too.

Keep scrolling to shop all the best Valentine's Day sales this year.

The top 10 Valentine's Day 2022 deals

The best Valentine's Day 2022 sales

Aerie: Save as much as 25% on customer-favorite leggings and shop six for $30 Aerie underwear—our favorite underwear for women.

American Eagle: Looking for trendy Valentine's Day gifts? Snag 60% off clearance items at American Eagle or order through the AEO mobile app and take 20% off your entire purchase with coupon code ADD2BAG.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get the outdoorsman in your life a gift he'll love at Academy. Save up to 65% on clearance items, including hunting gear, sports equipment and activewear.

All-Clad: If your valentine loves to cook, shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale for markdowns on Reviewed-approved pots and pans and discounts on bakeware and kitchen tools. You’ll find major price cuts on these genuine All-Clad products due to minor cosmetic flaws or even damaged packaging but other than that, they are top-notch.

Amazon: Shop Amazon's selection of daily deals for the best prices on Valentine's Day gifts, home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Anthropologie: Score chic home décor, clothes and shoes for your valentine from Anthropologie and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $50 or more. Order by Wednesday, February 9 for delivery by Valentine's Day.

ASOS: Save up to 80% on customer-favorite dresses, top, jeans and shoes, plus, if you're a new ASOS shopper, use coupon code NEWBIE to get an extra 20% when you spend $50 or more.

Banana Republic: You can pick up men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories for Valentine's Day from Banana Republic. Take an extra 50% off sale styles through Wednesday, February 16.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop bedding starting at just $30 and save up to 70% on clearance items including bedding, dining, vacuums and more.

Best Buy: Treat your valentine to some top-tier tech with major markdowns on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and tablets at Best Buy.

Blue Nile: Surprise your valentine with some glamorous jewelry from Blue Nile. Shop the Valentine's Day sale to save as much as 50% on engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and more when you enter coupon code VDAY22 at checkout.

Brilliant Earth: Give your special someone a dazzling Valentine's Day gift this year from Brilliant Earth. Shop sustainable, ethical and environmentally responsible diamond jewelry and receive a complimentary gift with all purchases.

Brooklyn Bedding: Cozy up with dreamy deals at Brooklyn Bedding. The popular sleep retailer is offering 20% off mattresses during its Winter sale with the coupon code WINTER20. Shop fast though, the sale ends Thursday, February 10.

Casper: Shop the sale section and save up to 40% on select mattresses and pillows, plus get up to 50% off final sale bedding while supplies last.

Coach Outlet: Gift your wife, daughter or friend a stylish Coach purse this Valentine's Day. Shop the clearance section for incredible markdowns on handbags, wallets and jewelry. Be sure to place your order by Sunday, February 6 for guaranteed delivery by Valentine's Day.

Eddie Bauer: Shop the End of Season sale and enjoy up to 60% off your entire purchase.

Gravity Blanket: Make this Valentine's Day a cozy one with dreamy deals at Gravity Blanket. Shop the Sleep Reset sale for savings of up to 30% on select blankets, pillows and sheets.

Harry & David: During their Buy One, Get One 50% off sale, you can buy one select item and receive the second select item for 50% off with coupon code BOGO50 at checkout until Monday, February 7.

Helix: Enjoy $100 off—plus get two free pillows—when you buy any mattress right now at Helix and use coupon code NEWYR100 at checkout. Meanwhile, score $150 off purchase of $1,250 or more with coupon code NEWYR150 and get $200 off orders of $1,750 or more with discount code NEWYR200.

Homesick Candles: Get your Valentine a candle they'll love at Homesick Candles. Shop Valentine's Day candle bundles and save 20% right now.

HSN: Scoop markdowns on clothing, home essentials and more in HSN's extensive sale section and take $20 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2022.

Kate Spade: If your valentine is a handbag aficionado, today’s your lucky day. Shop Kate Spade's designer sale section for markdowns on totes, crossbodies and more.

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop Valentine's Day gifts at Kate Spade Surprise for up to 75% off right now.

lululemon: Shop best-selling lululemon leggings, hoodies, joggers and more during the We Made Too Much sale.

Macy's: Scoop markdowns of 40% to 60% on home goods, kitchen essentials and more during Macy's current Valentine's Day sale. Place your order by Tuesday, February 8 with standard shipping for delivery by Valentine’s Day.

Madewell: Looking for style sales? Use coupon code FLASH through Monday, February 7 to save an extra 20% on already discounted jeans, sweaters, jackets and more.

Maisonette: Pick up sweet Valentine's Day goodies for your little ones at Maisonette. Shop the End of Season sale for savings of up to 60% right now, plus use coupon code HELLO10 to get 10% off your first Maisonette order over $75.

Michael Kors: Snag stylish Valentine’s Day gifts for the fashionista in your life and save hundreds when you shop bags, shoes and more in the Michael Kors sale section.

Milk Bar: Pick up tasty Valentine's treats at Milk Bar. The popular online bakery is offering free shipping on orders or $75 or more through Monday, February 14. Be sure to place your order by Thursday, February 10 to get guaranteed delivery by Valentine's Day.

Petco: Get your furry friend a Valentines' Day treat right now at Petco. The retailer is offering markdowns on pet-approved football jerseys, toys and more right now.

QVC: QVC has all your date night needs covered. Shop the retailer's daily deals and constantly refreshed clearance section for big savings on Valentine's Day treats and gifts. Meanwhile, if you're a new QVC customer, use coupon code OFFER at checkout to save $15 on your first order.

Revolve: Shop best-selling styles at Revolve and save 65% on select sale pieces right now.

Saatva: Need a new mattress? Shop Reviewed-approved mattresses from Saatva and save as much as $450 on your total purchase.

Stuart Weitzman Outlet: Until Monday, February 7, you can get up to 60% off everything at the Stuart Weitzman Outlet. Pick up on-trend shoes and enjoy free shipping on all orders.

Target: Shop select bedding starting at just $35 and scoop savings on fashion, tech, home and more when you shop the retailer's frequently updated sale section.

Williams Sonoma: For a limited time only, save up to 70% on select cookware, bakeware, kitchen gadgets, cutlery and more from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, GreenPan and GE.

When is Valentine's Day 2022?

Valentine's Day 2022 falls on Monday, February 14. The annual holiday takes place on this date every year in celebration of St. Valentine.

When do Valentine's Day sales start?

Valentine's Day sales are in full swing! You can shop tons of markdowns on chocolates, candles and handbags right now, with even more V-Day deals expected to drop this week. If you want to avoid shipping delays and supply chain issues, head to Harry & David, Homesick Candles and Kate Spade today to find must-have Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone.

How long do Valentine's Day sales last?

Most retailers wrap up their sales the day after Valentine's Day. This year, that falls on Tuesday, February 15. As in years past, we expect select brand's to extend their Valentine's Day sales into the week, however specific end dates have yet to be announced.

What stores offer Valentine's Day sales?

Nearly every major store is expected to offer Valentine's Day sales this year, including several of our favorite retailers. Right now, you can shop V-Day sales at Madewell, Williams Sonoma and Anthropologie. While Valentine's Day deals can include sales on mattresses and tech, you can expect to see most discounts on chocolate, clothing, accessories and home goods.

