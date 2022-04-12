The Best Video Game Sale Of The Season Is Actually On 3DS

Persona Q2 heroes gawk at the 3DS apocalypse sale.

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 was $5 at Best Buy. Amazon was giving away games like Elden Ring as part of a buy two, get one free discount. And PlayStation’s spring sale, running all month, is offering some solid deals on a ton of games. But the actual best low-key video game sale of the season has secretly been on the 3DS where Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and a bunch of other JRPGs are cheaper than ever.

Up through April 17, Atlus and Sega are running steep discounts off their digital wares on Nintendo’s last-gen handheld before its eShop starts shutting down in May (you’ll still be able to download stuff you’ve already bought). This includes the vibrant dungeon-crawling series Etrian Odyssey, and Shin Megami Tensei’s lesser known tactics spin-off, Devil Survivor. You can, for example, currently download Etrian Odyssey V, Devil Survivor 2, and Persona Q for a grand total of just $25.

These games all range from decent to great, and since they’re normally $20 to $30, getting them for just a few bucks each feels like the sweet spot for the type of thing you might excitedly try and then never have the time to get back to. Why bother filling up your gas tank when you could sit at home and vibe out to hundreds of hours of demonic nonsense instead? Especially since most of these games will probably never get ports or remasters.

Here is the list:

Shin Megami Tensei IV - $8

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse - $9

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux - $10

Devil Survivor: Overclocked - $8

Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker - $8

Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers - $8

Etrian Odyssey Nexus - $10

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth - $9

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan - $8

Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight - $8

Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl - $8

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth $7.99

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth - $10

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology - $10

Stella Glow - $8

7th Dragon III Code: VFD - $9

If you’ve already played some of these games, this is the perfect chance to round out your collection. If you’re not sure where to begin, Nexus is the Etrian Odyssey dungeon grind at its most deep and refined, while Devil Survivor 2 is similarly improved over its predecessor, though I personally prefer the overall story and tone of the first game better. Persona Q, meanwhile, combines casts from different Persona games with Etrian’s dungeon exploration. Some people prefer the first one, though Q2 is flashier and includes characters from Persona 5. You also can’t go wrong with Radiant Historia, which is Chrono Trigger-lite with some novel twists on time travel storytelling and turn-based combat.

I’ve personally taken this opportunity to finally pick up Strange Journey Redux, a remake of the 2009 DS game that brings a space horror energy to the demon-filled JRPG series in the vein of John Carpenter’s The Thing. I’m also finally going to play 7th Dragon III Code: VFD, whose art has been taunting me for years. With the weather warming up it’s the perfect time to sink my world-weary eyes into 40-plus hour gaming commitments I’ll likely spend the next five years nibbling away at.

It’s also not a bad time to catch up on series like Etrian Odyssey and Devil Summoner. Following its initial tease back in 2018, a new entry in the dungeon crawler could get revealed any day now. And Atlus revealed Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers 2 last month, coming to every platform (except Switch) later this year on August 26. In the meantime, it’s 2022 and I’m about to put my 2DS XL through its paces all over again.