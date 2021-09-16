The best visuals from SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission to space
Jay Cannon, USA TODAY
·1 min read
SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission has already produced some visually stunning photos and videos.
An astronaut-less Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into the night sky on Wednesday, dazzling the crowds of spectators that came to watch the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The crew's three-day journey will take them in orbit around Earth at a higher elevation than the International Space Station. SpaceX announced they had already traveled 5½ times around the planet by Thursday afternoon.
One of the best sights to come out of the mission so far: a wide shot of Earth from the cupola of the Crew Dragon capsule as it floats in orbit.
The Inspiration4 crew, made up of civilians Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, was "healthy, happy, and resting comfortably" as they continued their three-day orbit around the planet. They'll get their first look out of the cupola on Thursday, SpaceX said.
The four people on SpaceX’s first private flight are fairly ordinary, down-to-Earth types brought together by chance. Isaacman has pledged $100 million to St. Jude and is seeking another $100 million in public donations.
Inspiration4 might be a better candidate to demonstrate how space tourism connects to a space economy that’s more than luxury adventure. Jared Isaacman, a guy who founded a billion-dollar company as a 16 year-old?