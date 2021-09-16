The best visuals from SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission to space

SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission has already produced some visually stunning photos and videos.

An astronaut-less Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into the night sky on Wednesday, dazzling the crowds of spectators that came to watch the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew's three-day journey will take them in orbit around Earth at a higher elevation than the International Space Station. SpaceX announced they had already traveled 5½ times around the planet by Thursday afternoon.

One of the best sights to come out of the mission so far: a wide shot of Earth from the cupola of the Crew Dragon capsule as it floats in orbit.

The Inspiration4 crew, made up of civilians Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, was "healthy, happy, and resting comfortably" as they continued their three-day orbit around the planet. They'll get their first look out of the cupola on Thursday, SpaceX said.

You can track the crew's movement around the globe on SpaceX's website.

Visual explainer: SpaceX flight puts all-civilian crew of 4 into Earth orbit for 3 days

How much does it cost to go to outer space? Private companies make civilian space travel possible

Images from the capsule have so far been sparse, but the nighttime launch did not disappoint.

The launch of a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket on the Inspiration4 mission launched from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. Aboard the rocket is the Inspiration4 crew, the first all-civilian crew to fly in space.

Media crew set up their equipment as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon is seen in the background sitting on launch Pad 39A at NASAs Kennedy Space Center, as it is prepared for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15, 2021.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon sit on launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as it gets prepared for launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

The crew of Inspiration4 (from left) Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux wave as they head to the launch pad Wednesday afternoon.

The Inspiration4 mission was promoted as a massive fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The vision for Inspiration4 began just 10 months ago, Jared Isaacman said. The rocket blasted into orbit Wednesday night.

A long exposure shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsule as it flies into orbit.

The contrail of the Falcon 9 rocket was illuminated by the sun.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket lights up the night sky.

Spectators along the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida, wait for the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Spectators at Space View Park along the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.

Spectators at Space View Park along the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida watch as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off.

A man captures the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Spectators watch as the Falcon 9 rocket starts its journey into orbit.

A long exposure shows Falcon9's path through the sky.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: Best photos, video from Inspiration4