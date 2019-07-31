Best VPN deals this week for students heading back to school

Twitter More

New college students have a general checklist to get ready for life outside the nest: towels, a laptop, bed sheets, and some Bob Marley posters. You're all set right?

Well if you value your online privacy and freedom as much as your meal pass, then you need to add a virtual private network, or VPN, to that list.

We've already covered some of the best VPN services and their benefits. For college students, they allow you to access social media or torrent sites that might be blocked on your school's Wi-Fi networks. They can also help you access censored or region-locked content if you plan to study abroad. And at the very least, they provide you an extra layer of security when you study for midterms in coffee shops with unsecure Wi-Fi. Read more...

