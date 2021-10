Reuters

President Joe Biden and his senior Democratic allies in Congress are preparing to lower their ambitions for a signature legislative achievement on their top social priorities. Faced with increasingly stiff odds of passing their $3.5 trillion social-spending proposal, Biden and his aides are trying to suss out what narrower proposal could unite an ideologically fractured Democratic caucus of lawmakers, according to people familiar with the matter. Biden regards his "Build Back Better" agenda, including spending more on healthcare, education and climate change, as key to his legacy and to securing victory for Democrats in the coming midterm elections and beyond.