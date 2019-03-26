Not everyone has the time or desire to wash their car regularly, and frequent trips to the automatic carwash can get expensive. Not only that, but repetitive runs through an automatic wash can remove wax and create swirl marks in the paint. If your car is covered in only a small amount of dirt or dust, a waterless carwash may be the handiest way to give it a quick cleanup. These premixed solutions typically come in a portable spray bottle, perfect for keeping in the garage or trunk. Simply spray the dirty areas of the car with the waterless carwash solution and wipe clean (preferably with a microfiber towel). Better still, do the entire car at the same time for a complete job. While a conventional wash is still the best way to clean the dirtiest rides, a waterless carwash is simpler, cheaper, less wasteful, and more convenient in a pinch.

How We Chose the Products on This List

We tested all of these waterless carwash products in the Car and Driver garage on a variety of dirty cars and also cycled them into our regular photography routine, because we often need quick, on-the-spot cleanups. While we did rank these cleaning products-just as we rank the vehicles in our comparison tests-we found that all provided satisfactory results. There are subtle differences, but we would recommend any of them. At the end of this list, we also provide links to concentrates of the first two products in our rankings. These require dilution with water in a separate spray bottle, but they are cheaper per ounce than the premixed cleaners.